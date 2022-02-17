Global Molecular Robots Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 1880.2 Million by 2036 and Grow with a CAGR of 18.5% During 2031-2036; Surge in Advancements in Supramolecular Chemistry and Bioinformatics to Accelerate Market Growth

New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Institute for Statistics, the gross domestic expenditure on R&D (GERD) as a percentage of GDP, around the globe, touched 1.73% by the end of 2018, up from 1.66% in the year 2013. On the other hand, in the United States, according to the statistics by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the pharmaceutical industry in the year 2019 spend USD 83 Billion on research and developments. This amount recorded to be around 10 times higher than what it was spent in the year 1980s.

Kenneth Research has recently added a report on “ Global Molecular Robots Market ” which includes details of the latest market trends, along with the growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2031-2036. The report also contains insights on the key players operating in the market, along with their product portfolio and growth strategies to help them sustain in the competitive market.

Research and advancements in the field of medical science, especially in the development of new drugs in the pharmaceutical industry, has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, backed by the increasing support for medical R&D investment. In other statistics by the CBO, the number of new drugs approved for sale between 2010 and 2019 increased by 60% as compared to the previous decade. This peaked in the year 2018 as 59 new drugs were approved. The industry has also witnessed a surge in the adoption of robotic technology, backed by the growing awareness for robotic pharmacy dispensing, and for the rising concern for the high cost associated with dispensing errors. In one of the statistics by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), it has been studied that medication errors, which also include dispensing errors, accounted for USD 42 Billion worldwide.

The global molecular robots market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 806.0 Million in the year 2031 and further touch USD 1880.2 Million by the end of 2036, by growing with a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The market is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing advancements in supramolecular chemistry as well as bioinformatics. Additionally, growing drug discovery for numerous genetic disorders is expected to create numerous opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

On the basis of regional analysis, the global molecular robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in North America is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 348.6 Million in the year 2031 and further reach USD 802.8 Million by the end of 2036. Moreover, the market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

The global molecular robots market is segmented by application into drug discovery & delivery, genetic research, and others. Amongst these segments, the drug discovery & delivery segment is anticipated to register the largest revenue of USD 488.0 Million in the year 2031 and further touch a revenue of USD 1130.0 Million by the end of 2036. Moreover, the genetic research segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

The global molecular robots market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into pharmaceutical, research institutions, and others. Amongst these, the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to generate a revenue of USD 438.9 Million in the year 2031. Moreover, by the end of 2036, the segment is projected to garner a revenue of USD 1017.2 Million.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global molecular robots market that are included in our report are Zymergen Inc., Imina Technologies SA, Ginkgo Bioworks, JEOL Ltd., Nanorobotics Ltd., Klocke Nanotechnik GmbH, and others. Besides this, some of the research organizations which are working towards the development of molecular robots are The President and Fellows of Harvard College (Harvard University), New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), Tokyo Institute of Technology, The University of Manchester, Hokkaido University, Tohoku University, Kansai University, Molecular Robotics, and others.

