Two American Institutes for Research Projects Recognized with Inaugural Anthem Awards

Arlington, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has had two projects recognized in the inaugural Anthem Awards, which honor organizations and people who are doing work for social good across a variety of areas.

The National Survey of Public Education’s Response to COVID-19 received gold recognition in area of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (Awareness Categories—Research Projects/Publications). The survey was an AIR-funded initiative designed to better understand and document how public school districts and charter management organizations responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, including shifts in instruction, leadership and support. Learn more about the survey.

The Methods for Extremely Rapid Observation of Nutritional Status (MERON) received silver recognition in the area of Humanitarian Action & Services Innovation (Product, Innovation or Service category). MERON, developed by Kimetrica, a wholly owned subsidiary of AIR, uses artificial intelligence and deep learning technology to map facial features from photos and quickly detect malnutrition in children under five years old. Learn more about MERON.

“We are so pleased to receive this recognition and thank the Anthem Awards for honoring the good work that is being done by organizations around the world,” said Makini Nyanteh, AIR Vice President for Communications & Public Affairs. “The winning projects are just two examples of the mission-focused work AIR is doing to generate and use rigorous evidence to create a better, more equitable world.”

“It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations, and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community,” said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. “We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say, it is time for systemic change and that social good is what we value as a society.”

The winners of the Anthem Awards, an initiative of the Webby Awards, were selected by members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and will be celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices conference and during a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, February 28, 2022.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

About The Anthem Awards

The Anthem Awards, the Webby Awards newest initiative, was developed to recognize the breadth of social good work (online and offline) around the globe by honoring the organizations, brands, and people creating long-lasting impact; including, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Education, Art, & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment, & Climate. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.

