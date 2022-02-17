Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 5.4 Billion by 2027. South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and Kenya have Witnessed Investments in Smart City Developments – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Africa data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.73% during the period 2021−2027. In 2021, South Africa was the major contributor in terms of investment, followed by Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, and Ethiopia.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:
- The era of hyperscale Africa has begun with significant interest shown by both global as well as local operators in building data centers with capacity of over 20 MW. Global companies are investing heavily in the market, by way of acquisitions, such as that of MainOne by Equinix, and Teraco Data Environments and Medallion Data Centres by Digital Realty.
- The Africa market has also witnessed the entry of new entrants such as Open Access Data Centres (OADC), currently developing data centers in Lagos and Durban with data centers planned in 20 countries in Africa, and Vantage Data Centers, which is building a data center in Johannesburg in South Africa.
- In 2021, South Africa was the major investment contributor in Africa, with over 50% of the investments, followed by Nigeria and Kenya. Advancements in 5G, the availability of strong submarine and inland connectivity, and increasing adoption of cloud make South Africa an attractive investment location.
- Several government bodies in Africa have taken initiatives to develop special economic zones (SEZs), free trade zones, industrial parks, high-tech parks, and business service parks that provide tax exemptions for data center development. For instance, Kenya aims to set up special economic zones in Mombasa, Lamu, and Kisumu to attract data center investment.
- Governments in Africa are also taking initiatives to add more renewable energy production to their electricity grid in order to cater to the increased requirements from data center operators. For instance, in August 2021, Morocco commissioned the 300 MW Boujdour wind farm, part of an 850 MW integrated wind energy project.
AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|REPORT ATTRIBUTE
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
|USD 5.4 BILLION (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (AREA)
|1355 THOUSAND SQ. FEET (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
|267 MW (2027)
|CAGR
|12.73 % (2022-2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Infrastructure (IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction), IT infrastructure (Server Infrastructure, Storage Infrastructure, and Network Infrastructure), by Electrical Infrastructure (UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, Power Distribution Units, and Other Electrical Infrastructure), Mechanical Infrastructure (Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure), Cooling Systems ( CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units), Cooling Technique (Air-Based Cooling Technique and Liquid-Based Cooling Technique), General Construction (Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Physical Security, Fire Detection & Suppression, and DCIM/BMS), by Tier Standard (Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV)
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|Africa
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, Algeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Other African Countries
KEY OFFERINGS:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq Ft) | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity MW) | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 15 IT infrastructure providers, 16 support infrastructure providers, 26 construction contractors, 11 data center investors, and 2 new data center investors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/africa-data-center-market
AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS
- The Kenyan government is developing the first smart city, the Konza Technology City on 5,000-acres of land. The projected is developed by the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) and will receive financing from Huawei. The development of this smart city started in 2019, supplementing the digital growth of the country.
- In July 2021, Teraco Data Environments announced partnership with Routed, a cloud infrastructure provider for African Cloud Exchange, offering multi cloud services.
- In October 2021, Microsoft, a global cloud service provider, announced the availability addition zone in Johannesburg.
- In Nigeria, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has released the Nigeria Cloud Computing Policy (NCCP) with the goal of achieving around 30% increase in the cloud adoption by 2024.
- In 2021, MTN, a telecom firm in South Africa, announced its plan to become carbon neutral by 2040 via its Project Zero program. the program initiates to indulge new technologies to attain better energy efficiencies, low carbon emission, cost control, and use renewable energy solutions.
AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Africa Data Center Market by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Africa Data Center Market by IT infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Africa Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Africa Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Africa Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Africa Data Center Market by Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Africa Data Center Market by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS
Africa Data Center Market by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II,
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Africa Data Center Market by Geography
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- Morocco
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Algeria
- Ghana
- Ivory Coast
- Other African Countries
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/africa-data-center-market
AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET – VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Huawei, Lenovo, NetApp, and Cisco Systems are among the major revenue generators in the market. Innovations in the IT infrastructure space will result in the launch of new solutions at an affordable cost that suits the operational business needs of enterprises. With the entry of hyperscale data center operators, the deployment of OCP-based infrastructure design is expected to bring about a shift in the market demand. Vendors such as Schneider Electric, Rittal, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Huawei provide infrastructure based on OCP design. This will aid in the growth of market revenue for these vendors. Vendors such as 4Energy, Evapco, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and STULZ are among the major market players in the region and are continuously innovating their cooling system offerings in the market.
Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- 4Energy
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- EVAPCO
- Enlogic
- Legrand
- Master Power Technologies
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors
- Abbeydale
- Advanced Vision Morocco
- ARSMAGNA
- Arup
- Atkins
- B2 Architects
- CAP DC
- Chess Enterprises
- Copy Cat Group
- Eastra Solutions
- Edarat Group
- EDS Engineers
- Egypro
- H&MV Engineering
- Ingenium Engineers
- Interkel
- JLB Architects
- MWK Engineering
- Orascom Construction
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- Shaker Group
- Sterling & Wilson
- Summit Technology Solutions
- Tri-Star Construction
- United Egypt
- Westwood Management
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Africa Data Centres
- io
- IXAfrica
- MainOne
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Paratus Namibia
- Rack Centre
- Raxio Group
- Telecom Egypt
- Teraco Data Environments
- Wingu
New Data Center Investors in the Market
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Vantage Data Centers
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to View Full Report Table of Content
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
- South Africa Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
- Nigeria Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
- Kenya Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707