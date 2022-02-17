Hot Metaverse Project BetaMars Land NFT Global First Offering, Online Binance NFT Market on 17th February

New York, NY, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetaMars(www.betamars.io) hit the global market in early 2022. This metaverse project has following plan to build 1.0 world foundation construction, 2.0 sandbox sociality in metaverse and 3.0 virtual reality metaverse. As of early access, BetaMars 1.0 has attracted wide attention in the market.

According to Binance and BetaMars, on 17th Feb, the first BetaMars Land NFTs were officially released in Binance NFT Marketplace, open for auction globally. Players can log in Binance account to purchase Land NFT (https://www.binance.com/en/nft/goods/detail?productId=29059816&isProduct=1).

BetaMars Land NFT will be auctioned using ETH, at a floor price of 0.5 ETH. There are a total four kinds of Land Certificates, which can be redeemed as Land NFT via official channel before BetaMars officially online.

BetaMars Land NFT is a vital part of BetaMars ecology, playing a key role in the development of BetaMars. In BetaMars 1.0, players, as the role of Miner or Lord, together construct the world’s foundation around exploitation and earning production materials. In the uncivilized world, players divide up all resources and build the world’s rule. In 2.0 and more versions, culture, law and values will be established with development of BetaMars. Different countries, cultures and business empires will be born. An enormous digital civilization continent thus rising.

BetaMars is a metaverse project developed by a top encryption team, aiming at exploring human civilization in the metaverse world. Core team members had working experiences in the game and crypto sectors. Zach, BetaMars CTO, has worked with BM to develop and design Bitshare and EOS. Silvia, BetaMars CEO, has led teams participating in League of Legend and other online games.

Though BetaMars is not online yet, it has already been heatedly discussed in the metaverse market because of its strong team, grand vision, innovative gameplay mechanisms and unique economic model. With those features, BetaMars was recognized as the dark horse on the metaverse track in 2022 by a number of institutions. In less than two months, BetaMars has received investment from BIP32 Venture, Kryptos, GameMine Capital, HOT DAO, Youbi Capital, and Pluto Capita, with a total seed investment round exceeding tens of millions of dollars.

Media contact

Company Name: BETAMARS LIMITED

Website: http://www.betamars.io

Email: BetaMars2050@gmail.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Attachment