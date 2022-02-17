Treatment’s Doctor-Built Digital Health App now on Google Play Store

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE; OTC: TREIF; FFA 939) is a global healthcare technology company that has developed a next-generation AI platform to help patients and caregivers around the world make better health decisions.



After a successful launch on the Apple App Store, Treatment’s revolutionary symptom assessment tool, Treatment Digital Health App, is now available to millions more smartphone users through the Google Play Store. Powered by Treatment’s proprietary medical AI engine and their groundbreaking Global Library of Medicine (GLM), the Treatment Digital Health App provides the most advanced access to medical knowledge ever available for widespread use.

“We’ve been pleased to receive overwhelmingly positive reviews on the Apple App Store for our first-even product launch, including from qualified sources like medical doctors. With so many global users accessing information via Samsung Galaxy smartphones and other digital products, we are confident that this launch on the Google Play Store will go a huge step further towards fulfilling the growing, global need for up-to-date, credible health information,” says John Fraser, CEO of Treatment.

The Treatment Digital Health App’s health assessments go beyond what users might find through a typical online search, as the results are generated using up-to-date estimates of disease rates, current estimates of geographic variation, and the latest medical research. Doctors around the world currently trust Treatment’s AI software to provide information for their clinical assessments, and the same technology is used by leading medical schools to test students’ clinical skills. Now, even more users will have access to the same groundbreaking technology through the Treatment Digital Health App.

At the heart of the Treatment Digital Health App sits Treatment’s innovative Global Library of Medicine (GLM) and their powerful AI engine -- together, these form an advanced, scalable medical intelligence platform providing global diagnoses and treatment protocols that can be tailored to accommodate local needs. “Our Comprehensive Symptom Assessment process is like nothing else on the marketplace and is a sign of the innovative products on Treatment’s product release plan for 2022,” says Dr. Paul A. Markham, Treatment’s Chief Strategy Officer. “With this launch on the Google Play Store, the Treatment Digital Health App will be available to millions more potential users looking for a way to manage their health in what has become the COVID era of healthcare,” stated Dr. Markham.

The Treatment Digital Health App is available worldwide on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

About Treatment.com

Treatment.com is a disruptive healthcare technology company harnessing the power of AI to help global citizens improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver with a US subsidiary, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a sophisticated and scalable AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment.com is the company behind the new release of the Treatment Digital Health App. This doctor-built app is driven by an intelligent digital health assistant which will empower people to take control of their health. Doctors are encouraged to apply for NFT and blockchain rewards for contributing to Treatment’s growing compendium of medical knowledge housed in its proprietary Global Library of Medicine.

