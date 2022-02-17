Greystone Provides $10 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Multifamily Property in Ogden, Utah

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $10,100,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance a 40-unit property in Ogden, Utah. The transaction was originated by Lorie Hanson, Managing Director at Greystone, on behalf of Lotus Whisperwood, LLC.



The non-recourse $10.1 million Fannie Mae loan carries a 10-year term with a fixed interest rate. Built in 2021, Whisperwood by Lotus is a townhouse-style apartment community consisting of seven three-story buildings that were completed in 2021. The property, comprising 2- and 3-bedroom units, is pet-friendly with a fenced in dog area, picnic benches, and a BBQ area, and is located near hiking, biking and walking trails with mountain views.

“Greystone did it again – providing us with a permanent solution at a low interest rate for the long-term,” said Mr. Bryan Wrigley, key principal. “We continue to work with Greystone as our trusted partner because of their extensive knowledge of the multifamily space.”

“Our Greystone team is passionate about finding the best financing fit for clients, whether it’s their first time working with us or if they have been with Greystone for decades,” said Ms. Hanson. “We were thrilled to work with Mr. Wrigley again as he builds his portfolio in the Utah area.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

