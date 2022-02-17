For second year, Degreed ranked high on enterprise capability and innovation in 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed , the workforce upskilling platform chosen by one in three Fortune 50 companies, has been named a Strategic Challenger in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems, reflecting the platform’s innovative performance over the past two years and growing suite of capabilities for learning in the flow of work, offering stretch opportunities and understanding skill supply and demand.



Degreed continues to lead and innovate the learning market by adding new leaders in the past year in product design, learning strategy and customer success, some located in the European region. These include Annee Bayeux (former CLO at Danone) as Chief Learning Strategist based in Paris, Nag Chandrashekar (formerly of Atheer and Saba) as Chief Product Officer, and Dan Hayward (former Head of Customer Success at LinkedIn) as Chief Customer Officer, to support and focus on the customer’s full journey in Degreed, both located in the US.

Nag Chandrashekar, on Degreed’s 2022 roadmap, said, “Our focus continues to be on designing learning so it is more responsive to change, more scalable and efficient. We are making learning more relevant to every individual and to the business, by matching the way people actually learn through on-the-job training and stretching skills through experiential learning. Degreed enables managers to guide their team’s learning through innovative features like Skill Coach - all with more data and actionable insights to learning teams.”

“The Learning Systems market continues to grow and innovate very rapidly,” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. “Degreed’s position as Strategic Challenger on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems reflects the company’s investment and growth in the European market as well as a continued focus on innovation, especially around Skills and Experience.”

Degreed added additional clients in the European region in the past year including Novo Nordisk, Booking.com, and The Economist Group. Global expansion is a priority for Degreed to meet its mission to recognise all forms of learning and ensure nobody is left behind as the workplace advances. As part of this, Degreed is supporting its clients to take a more active role in shaping learning culture by adding complementary capabilities to its core LXP offering like experiential learning and analytics.

As Todd Tauber, SVP of Strategy, explains, “We see a clear appetite among businesses today for learning that is more agile, more tightly linked to business priorities, and more useful for people than just a catalog of training content. Degreed’s position on the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems reflects not only the capabilities of our LXP, but our high-touch customer experience too. This in addition to our position last year as a Core Challenger in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success highlights Degreed’s differentiated approach to the commoditized talent marketplace category.”

