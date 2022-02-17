Wazoku Named as One of the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation scale-up Wazoku has been named one of the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing in 2022, in the medium-sized organisation category.

Wazoku was placed at number 45 and was one of just 250 companies on the list, published today by Great Place to Work® UK, the global authority on workplace culture.

To determine the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list, Great Place to Work's culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys. These assessed people's holistic experiences of wellbeing at work by asking them to comment on how their company supports them in areas including: work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security.

"Employee wellbeing has been a priority for me since the very earliest days of the company and has only become more so as the years have gone on," said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. "We have offices in the UK, Denmark and the U.S. and ensuring the wellbeing of all our global employees is of paramount importance. The last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on people's mental health and wellbeing, and we have made significant efforts to try and support them. For this to be recognised is a proud moment for the company and me."

Evaluations also included assessing how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

"Being better for people is better for business, especially in tough times," explained Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. "When employees feel genuinely cared for, their loyalty, engagement and productivity improve. Happier people also become brand advocates for the business and will often go the extra mile to provide a positive experience for their clients and customers. We're delighted to launch our first-ever UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list in 2022, shining a light on the 250 companies who have succeeded in ensuring staff experience high levels of wellbeing across the organisation."

Part of Wazoku's ongoing commitment to employee wellbeing includes operating as a fully hybrid business, allowing all its people to select the mode of working that best suits their needs. For several years, Wazoku has offered a range of different services to the team (such as InsideOut) to provide access to resources and support related to various aspects of mental health while also providing education on these matters for anyone that wants it.

On an everyday basis, Wazoku provides its teams with access to various benefits, including unlimited holiday time. It offered open-ended support for anyone who contracted COVID-19, so they were not concerned with the potential loss of income due to time off because of the virus.

"One constant is our focus on people excellence, helping our teams to be the best versions of themselves," continued Simon Hill. "We are always keen to learn, listen and adapt, and people are welcome - and indeed encouraged - to talk to me or other members of the leadership team if there is anything on their mind. Wellbeing has never been more important and has never been prioritised as much at Wazoku, and it's great to see our efforts acknowledged and rewarded."

