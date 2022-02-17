Keemun Black Tea Beautiful Short Film on Youtube Created by Wenjing Hu Went Viral, Story about Chinese Culture

Shanghai, China, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, a short video on Youtube about the Keemun black tea culture in Qimen County, Huangshan, China, went viral on the Internet. Just in time for the Chinese Lunar New Year, this beautiful short film comes from the micro-documentary work "Life in Seclusion" created for Huangshan City, Anhui Province, China by an Internet blogger "Nine-tailed Fox Hu Wenjing".

In "Life in Seclusion - Keemun Black Tea", the protagonist Wenjing Hu uses an antique way of life to show the audience the traditional Chinese costume scenes of ancient China and interacts with contemporary people in the real world. Qimen County, Huangshan City, Anhui Province, China, is the birthplace of the world-renowned "Keemun Black Tea". Keemun black tea is the first of the three high-scented teas in the world and is known as the "Queen of Black Tea". It has been the favorite drink of the British royal family since ancient times.

The video tells a story about the Chinese girl Wenjing Hu who went to Qimen Huangshan City looking for the best tea as a gift for her father. By narrating the story from her perpective, she exhibits the process of ancient handmade Keemun tea in Qimen, China. Also, she figured out that the most precious tea is the handmade ones that her father loves to drink. In this episode of “Life in Seclusion”, Wenjing Hu designed a beautiful and ingenious scene, such as a series of look-down angle from a drone to express the tea garden to Qimen Town.

In recent years, there is a wave of cultural retro in China. More Chinese people write stories about Chinese culture, wear retro clothes and walk on the streets, forming their own distinct labels and a sense of cultural belonging. Wenjing Hu is one of the promoters of this wave of Chinese culture. She was born in China, and later went to study in the United States. She has lived and worked in the United States for more than ten years and has formed her experience and insights of living in different Chinese and Western countries. She integrated her own feelings about Chinese culture into the filming of "Life in Seclusion", and then condense the complex content to the global audience in a beautiful and romantic way, hoping to gain more Western people's understanding and love of Chinese culture.

The Chinese culture has created increasing influence worldwide and Chinese cultural offerings and travel destinations are sought to be developed as more personal and story-telling, rather than textbook-like narrating. By collaborating with Wenjing Hu, the Huangshan City, Anhui Province has demonstrated their confidence and aspiration to bring the profound local cultural legacy to the oversea market, in an innovative manner.



Watch short film "Life in Seclusion" here >> https://youtu.be/xV-cfHK6_rQ

Watch full episodes here >> https://www.youtube.com/c/WenjingHu/videos

