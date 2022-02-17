LESS Network Delivers More for Investors

Pearland, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less Network is a next generation cross-chain platform offering multiple cryptocurrency tools, professionally built to provide a supercharged trading experience. With access to all major blockchain protocols, $Less offers users all the tools they need to trade with confidence in DeFi all in one place. Total token supply is 125M $Less. Initial public sell supply is 50M with 15% (18,750,000 Less) locked LP. Team tokens of 5M $Less locked for 1 year and 34% of supply locked in for future developments.

Less is a platform that will serve as a one stop cryptocurrency trading tool system for top popular chains including, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Tron, Polygon, Fantom, and Avalanche. The first utility that the team has delivered is LessPad, a launchpad that provides launch services and fundraising to projects voted onto the launchpad by Less holders. LessPad staking tiers allow participants to find their best fit with tiers categorized by pool size starting with a pawn tier, bishop tier, rook tier, queen tier, and top tier as king. Each tier offers different benefits for those who stake $LESS, the higher tiers provide priority access to newly launched projects.

Projects launching with Less will have the ability to go cross chain with the Less Bridge. The bridge is currently offered for the Ethereum network with the future addition of bridges which will include Binance Smart Chain, Tron, Polygon, Fantom, and Avalanche. This will allow token projects the advantage of added exposure to investors across various chains.

The second anticipated utility is LessTools. LessTools adds value to users of the $Less platform. This utility will enrich the trader and investor experience in the DeFi space. Investors will no longer have to search for token information on multiple non-standardized platforms and websites. Less Network will support live-trading, historical data, live charts, top gainers, a multi-swap, pathfinder and much more in one platform that supports major blockchain networks like Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Xdai. The roadmap of future chains to be added will remain flexible based on the community interest. The Less team values the input of their community and will launch additional chains based on their overall interests.

The third utility in the Less platform is the LessNFT Marketplace. The marketplace brings together artists, creators, and crypto enthusiasts on a single platform to create and trade top NFTs across various platforms. The LessNFT marketplace will offer unique indexing of every collection minted to import and sell in.

Overall utility delivery is only one way that Less token is providing more to investors and projects in cryptocurrency. Building a brand that builds trust with investors is also just as important to the team. The project is already CertiK audited with a stellar score of 91%, will visibility of Skynet results with perfect to high scores in social sentiment, static analysis, and governance and autonomy. This is the gold standard of audits and will elevate investor confidence in Less token.

The Less platform solves the everyday frustrations that cryptocurrency investors experience having to pull trading data from multiple sources, while also providing much needed tools for growing token projects. The team is committed to providing exemplary solutions for both project owners and investors as they contribute to the ever-growing space of digital currency. Investing in platforms that offer a plethora of utility is becoming an investor’s ideal option for investments in this industry. For more information on Less token and their team please visit: https://less.xyz

