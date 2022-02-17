Skeljungur hf.: Annual General Meeting 10 March 2022

English Icelandic

Skeljungur hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday March 10, 2022 at 4:00 pm in the Ballroom at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík.

Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance to the AGM by sending their name and id.no. and if appropriate a filled out mandate to investors@skeljungur.is.



Enclosed is the AGM Agenda, meeting announcement, proposals for the meeting and the Nomination Committee ‘s report.

All documents for the AGM can be found on the company’s website: https://en.skeljungur.is/shareholder-meeting-2022

For further information please contact Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/

