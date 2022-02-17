Accuserve Brings Three Firms Together to Provide a Unique Managed Repair Platform Built on Expertise and Service

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When property owners need help responding to unforeseen circumstances, the caring experts at Accuserve Solutions Inc. are there to help. Code Blue, MADSKY, and Accuwin deliver innovative solutions for interior and exterior property repair. All are built on a foundational commitment to accurately assessing damage, defining the right scope of work, and managing restoration projects to completion with care, compassion, and expertise. Today, these distinct business units come together under the Accuserve brand. Accuserve works with property owners, insurance carriers, and a national network of contractors to deliver an unrivaled level of accuracy and service in the property restoration space. This allows property owners to quickly get back to what's most important in their lives.

Accuserve's CEO, Hunter Powell, leads this initiative. Powell took over the role of CEO of Code Blue, MADSKY, and Accuwin in 2020. He quickly recognized an opportunity to provide a superior customer experience by unifying the three companies under one brand. This unified the breadth of expert capabilities and bound the company together through a cultural commitment to caring and compassionate service.

"We are launching Accuserve to make it easier for all of our stakeholders to work with us and receive our commitment to accurate and high-service outcomes. Our experts help accurately assess damage, connect homeowners with skilled trade professionals, and manage the full restoration process from start to finish," stated Hunter Powell. "Operating under one brand with a shared vision and values, we will create a smoother experience for homeowners, carriers, and contractors."

Accuserve is launching with a new logo and website, www.Accuserve.com, where contractors can apply to join the network of restoration experts, property owners can access expert content to help with restoration questions or challenges, and carriers can read more about the firm's full suite of solutions built on an unparalleled balance of accuracy and service.

For every situation, Accuserve provides timely, trusted, and quality solutions that help property owners get back to what matters most. Accuserve's staff of trained experts complements its network of trusted and experienced contractors to accurately assess property damage and develop the fastest, most effective restoration plan.

"Our solutions stand out from the rest for several reasons. We've combined innovative technologies, expertly trained professionals, streamlined processes and caring people into the most accurate, high-touch restoration concierge service out there," adds Powell. "We define service as a unique balance of care and compassion in lockstep with expert capability."

ABOUT ACCUSERVE

Accuserve is a full-service managed repair platform that provides concierge-style property restoration services. With expertise in water mitigation, interior general contracting, roofing and exterior, as well as window restoration, Accuserve unifies its contractor and carrier partners in delivering an empathetic home restoration experience for property owners. It blends quality and capability with care and compassion. Accuserve's national network of contractors, partnered with its expert staff and supported by its innovative, unique training and customer support capabilities, deliver a level of accuracy and service that can't be matched.

