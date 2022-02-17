Fictiv Launches New Business Solutions Portfolio With Offerings That Solve Current-Day Manufacturing and Supply Chain Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem Fictiv today launched its Enterprise Business Solutions portfolio, aimed at addressing the most pressing challenges facing product manufacturing leaders. This, the first of many launches, introduces three digitally-enabled solutions that solve new product development, engineer-to-order and MRO challenges relating to efficiency, speed and quality.



Following the successful launch of Fictiv’s base Enterprise offering , and early adopter results achieved by Fortune 500 leader Honeywell and hypergrowth advanced manufacturing company Velo3D, Fictiv clients are realizing the benefits of deeper workflow integration with a quality-controlled Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem that operates as a seamless extension of enterprise supply chains.

The partnership between Honeywell and Fictiv solves critical business challenges related to long development cycle times. The manufacturing engineering team at Honeywell Aerospace taps into Fictiv’s Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem for quotes in minutes instead of days and parts in weeks instead of months, reducing engineering cycle times by 50%.

“At all levels, business leaders are telling us they need fast, agile solutions to fix underperforming, sluggish supply chains,” said Bryan Painter, Global Vice President, Enterprise Business Group at Fictiv. “Digital manufacturing is no longer just about rapid prototyping and parts on-demand. It’s about driving real business transformation and changing the way we build products.”

With rising customer expectations and fragile supply chains, product manufacturing companies today are faced with greater pressure than ever to accelerate the pace of innovation. Fictiv provides a fast, simple solution to rationalize and digitally transform companies’ tier 2 and 3 parts supply chains. That means companies get faster time to market, enhanced engineering productivity, improved parts supplier performance, and reduced supply chain management costs integrated seamlessly into their existing business workflows.

Gene Vetter, CEO at TransMed7, said, “Fictiv has been transformational for our business, enabling us to save millions of dollars in infrastructure, people and time costs when compared to traditional development and supply chain strategies. With Fictiv, we shaved years off of the product development timeframe for our first two devices.”

Fictiv now offers three solutions to transform manufacturing operations in three key areas:

NPD Acceleration - Supports engineering teams from early-stage prototypes to production-grade test parts to help companies shorten development cycles, unlock engineering productivity, and launch new products up to 70% faster without compromising quality. ETO Rapid Production - Helps product companies get custom-engineered products in the hands of their most valued customers, faster. MRO Digital Inventory - Helps manufacturing teams rapidly build and replace production-line tools with a cost-efficient maintenance, repair, and operations strategy.



These three solutions are accessible with Fictiv Enterprise, which also offers:

Preferred partner pricing

Enhanced IP protection, through Secure+ (network of highly-secure manufacturing partners) and the industry’s only SOC 2-certified digital manufacturing platform

Professional services for enhanced manufacturing guidance and program management

Enterprise analytics & reporting

Notable technology analyst and business news commentator, R “Ray" Wang, Founder, Chairman, & Principal Analyst of Constellation Research, has been closely monitoring the digitization of the supply chain and notes, “the chief supply chain officer will digitize on a number of fronts this year to achieve better visibility and insights on three key fronts: 1) risk mitigation 2) supplier rationalization and 3) gain leverage in new areas. Specifically, the areas of investment we are seeing is capturing demand signals through AI for better forecasting predictability, analytics for testing models and various conditions (‘what if’ scenarios - example ‘what if we can't get these products made in China?’), and tapping into new digitally-enabled supplier ecosystems, to gain deeper insights and ultimately gain leverage of NPD, ETO and MRO suppliers - where traditionally the focus has been on economies of scale with mass production suppliers.”

Fictiv’s new Enterprise solutions are available for commercial sale today. To learn more and schedule a consultation, visit www.fictiv.com/enterprise-solutions

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem that rapidly delivers custom mechanical parts on-demand to help teams accelerate new product innovation. Its quality-controlled ecosystem delivers unprecedented manufacturing agility and speed through a digital quote-to-order platform, highly vetted and managed global partner network, and team of manufacturing experts that manage programs and inspect quality every step of the way. Different from traditional contract manufacturers, Fictiv’s operations are built around a digital core that leverages proprietary AI algorithms to deliver instant pricing, design for manufacturability feedback, and production transparency. Fictiv’s portfolio of optimized manufacturing services includes 3D printing, CNC machining, urethane casting, and injection molding. Over the last eight years, Fictiv has manufactured 18M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster. www.fictiv.com.

