National, independent broker-dealer grows its cybersecurity governance by creating new chief information officer role

Colorado, USA, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Leaders Group, Inc., Colorado-based broker-dealer that serves brokerage general agents, insurance agents, and independent financial professionals, appointed David Francis to its new chief information officer (CIO) role that’s effective immediately.

This position will ensure that the firm follows best-in-class cybersecurity measures to protect confidential information, facilitates accurate data feeds, and improves the user experience in its LEADERSlink system—The Leaders Group’s proprietary version of Salesforce.



“The past 18 months have revealed the importance of technological support in our industry, as more financial professionals work with clients remotely and online investment management platforms gain prominence,” says The Leaders Group president Sean Wickersham. “I’m eager to see how David’s unique skillset will elevate our positioning and capability regarding cybersecurity, technology, and operations.”



A part of the CIO role will also be further enhancing the firm’s customer service and tech support experience for its financial professionals.



“I’m excited to jump in as the new CIO to continue to revolutionize The Leaders Group’s information technology (IT) ecosystem by modernizing policies, revamping existing operations, and strengthening cybersecurity governance,” says Francis, who holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 27, and 66 licenses, as well as a Colorado Resident Producer License for Life and Accident/Health.



Since Francis joined The Leaders Group in 2010, he has led multiple teams, including the accounts management and compensation teams, and has repeatedly displayed an ability to drive success in each of them.



With Francis’s move from chief operations officer (COO) to CIO, Brennan Mann assumed the COO role. Since joining the firm in 2013, Mann has worked within the operations department, starting as an associate on the compensation team and working his way to manager of the accounts management team in 2019.



“I look forward to ensuring the integrity of our books and records, implementing stronger back-office efficiencies, and fostering harmony within the operations teams,” says Mann, who holds the FINRA Series 7, 66, & 24 as well as a Colorado Resident Producer License for Life and Accident/Health.



His leadership has helped solidify a strong foundation for The Leaders Group’s operations department, facilitating a smooth and business-friendly experience for The Leaders Group’s prospective and existing representatives.

About The Leaders Group

Founded in 1994 by the late Dave Wickersham, The Leaders Group, Inc. is a national, independent broker-dealer and one of the nation’s only broker-dealers specializing in wholesale brokerage business with nearly 200 general agents and wholesale organizations. With the focus of helping to distribute securities and insurance products through brokerage general agents (BGAs), the firm is one of the leading distributor broker-dealers of variable universal life insurance (VUL). For more information, visit www.leadersgroup.net.



