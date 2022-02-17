No Barriers teams up with Voya Financial on National Caregivers Day to support the Family Caregiver Community

Fort Collins, Colo., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Barriers USA announced today that it is teaming up with Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) for National Caregivers Day on Feb. 18, to celebrate the often overlooked caregiver community that is a focus of its Voya Cares® program — a leader in making a positive difference in the lives of people with disabilities and special needs and their caregivers by providing advocacy, resources and solutions.

Voya Financial was recognized as Caregiving.com’s 2020 Caregiving Visionary Caregiving Organization of the Year for its support and advocacy of the disabilities community through its Voya Cares® program. This includes raising awareness and making a positive impact on the lives of family caregivers through support of the No Barriers Family Caregiver program.

“We’re proud to be working with No Barriers to bring awareness and support to the large, but often unrecognized and underserved, community of 53 million caregivers across America,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. “Caregivers face unique challenges when it comes to balancing the care that they provide for their loved ones with their own well-being. No Barriers provides a supportive community and tools to encourage self-care — so that caregivers can improve their own quality of life.”

Through its tailored programming, No Barriers, a registered 501(c) nonprofit organization, offers virtual and in-person, all-expenses-paid events that offer a deliberate break to caregivers for often forgotten self-care — offering space to build friendships and expand community, recharge and connect, feel empowered and rediscover themselves. “It’s easy to get lost as a caregiver…I had forgotten who I was as a person,” said a retreat participant. “The No Barriers retreat helped me find a huge portion of myself and continue my journey toward healing myself.”

In addition to No Barriers programming, caregivers have access to tools and resources for care information from power partner Caregiving.com. Leveraging technology, Caregiving.com's recent updates to their website experience bring a new level of focus to the individual needs of family caregivers who can find tips and support, advice and community, the latest news, and more on the site. "No Barriers is one of the preeminent providers of caregiver respite retreats. We are grateful to be working together to share their expertise with our community and expand our coverage of respite-related topics," says Caregiving.com Editor-in-Chief Christina Best.

Apply for a caregiver retreat or nominate a caregiver on their behalf by March 18th. Visit nobarriersusa.org/caregivers for more updates and to connect to the No Barriers Caregiver community. For questions regarding the No Barriers Caregiver Program or Community, please contact program Founder and Director Heather Zoccali at heather.zoccali@nobarriersusa.org.

About No Barriers

Launched in 2003, No Barriers empowers people of all walks of life to overcome obstacles, live a life of purpose, and give back to the world, all through our ground-breaking curriculum, the No Barriers Life. What’s Within You Is Stronger Than What’s In Your Way. This statement lies at the heart of our organization. Whether in our personal lives, at work, or in our communities, we all face challenges that can prevent us from reaching our full potential. Learn more about No Barriers at NoBarriersUSA.org or give to the No Barriers Caregiver program.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that help Americans become well-planned, well-invested and well-protected. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $4.2 billion in revenue in 2021 and $739 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

About Voya Cares®

An extension of Voya's vision and mission to help all Americans have the quality of life they seek in retirement, the Voya Cares program is committed to being a leader in making a positive difference in the lives of individuals with special needs and disabilities — as well as their families, caregivers and other providers — by offering a depth of resources focused on education, planning and solutions. Go to voyacares.com to learn more.

About Caregiving.com

For more than 25 years, Caregiving.com has been the premier online community for family caregivers. We are a digital care community connecting caregivers from all backgrounds to educational content and local resources. These tools help caregivers find answers to their most urgent challenges and connect them to others who understand what they are going through. Our team is made up of current, former and future family caregivers determined to deliver relevant information when and where a caregiver needs it most. Caregiving.com has something for every caregiver to feel seen, heard, and appreciated.

