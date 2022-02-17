The Rising Prevalence Of Infectious Diseases Is Driving The Growth Of The In-Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market As Per The Business Research Company's In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) quality control market, the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and cancer is significantly contributing to the growth of the IVD quality control market. Infectious diseases are common and caused by the transmission of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites. The rise in infectious diseases, including HIV and cancer cases, necessitates novel diagnostic testing goods and services for effective treatment, which is driving up demand for in vitro diagnostics quality control that ensures the accuracy, performance, and quality of test equipment and findings. For instance, according to the World Health Organization report, the number of HIV cases reached 37.7 million in 2020. In addition, in 2020, roughly 1.0 million individuals died from HIV and another 1.5 million developed HIV-AIDS. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and cancer is expected to drive the growth of the IVD quality control market over the forecast years.



The global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) quality control market size is expected to grow from $1.15 billion in 2021 to $1.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. In-vitro diagnostics quality control market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Increasing research and development is shaping the IVD quality control market. Research and development activities in the market are done for the development, introduction, and optimization of products and processes. For instance, in August 2021, Micro biologics, a US-based biotechnology company, introduced a new SARS-CoV-2 quality control (QC) tool for antigen point-of-care (POC) testing. The immobilized SARS-CoV-2 Whole Virus Antigen Control is extremely concentrated and contains fully intact genomic and viral proteins, making it appropriate for antigen testing as well as nucleic acid amplification studies (NAATs). Micro biologics' SARS-CoV-2 Whole Virus Antigen Control is the newest addition to the company's wide line of IVD quality controls and Research Use Only (RUO) products developed to aid in the current COVID-19 pandemic response.

Major players in the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) quality control market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LGC Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Helena Laboratories Corporation, Quidel Corporation, Microbiologics, Sun Diagnostics LLC, SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., Fortress Diagnostics, Seegene Inc., and Bio-Techne.

The global in-vitro diagnostics quality control market is segmented by product type into quality control products, data management solutions, quality assurance services; by manufacturer type into IVD instrument manufacturers, third party quality control manufacturers; by application into clinical chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, coagulation or hemostasis, others; by end-users into hospitals, clinical laboratories, research and academic institutes, others.

As per TBRC’s In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) quality control market research report, North America was the largest region in the market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the IVD quality control market report is Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide in-vitro diagnostics quality control market overviews, in-vitro diagnostics quality control market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, in-vitro diagnostics quality control market segments and geographies, in-vitro diagnostics quality control market trends, in-vitro diagnostics quality control market drivers, in-vitro diagnostics quality control market restraints, in-vitro diagnostics quality control market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

