ALKEME Acquires Insurance Online

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, one of the nation's top retail insurance platforms, announced the acquisition of Insurance Online, a digital insurance comparison engine, providing real-time rates and insurance services. With over 100,000 happy clients, InsuranceOnline.com leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to compare the lowest auto and home insurance rates, allowing customers to obtain instant coverage without agent assistance.

"Insurance Online and their proprietary quote, bind and issue technology is a perfect fit for ALKEME, as we embrace the latest and greatest in insurance technology to help our partner agencies grow," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Chris [Lizarde] and his team at Insurance Online are light years ahead of their peers and we see a tremendous opportunity to deploy this strategy on a larger scale."

"As part of the ALKEME family, we have the opportunity to expand our resources for our technology, our clients and our employees," said Chris Lizarde, CEO of Insurance Online. "This relationship will help expand our reach, our innovation and our passion with more customers and markets."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-100 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, California, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit alkemeins.com. For more information on Insurance Online, please visit insuranceonline.com.

