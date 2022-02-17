Biocomposites Market to be worth US$ 128 Billion by the year 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Biocomposites Market is expected to increase at a robust CAGR of 16%, from US$ 25 Bn in 2021 to US$ 128 Bn in 2032.

Attributes Details Biocomposites Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 16% Biocomposites Market (2021) US$ 21 Bn Biocomposites Market Attraction Technical improvements in biocomposite plastic are driving the biocomposites product-market expansion.



The increased research and development efforts for composite materials and biocomposite uses and benefits such as recyclability, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness are driving this trend. In addition, due to the harmful nature of synthetic materials, recycling challenges, and toxic residues, the biocomposites market size will continue to expand throughout the predicted timetable.

As per the biocomposites market report, Germany, the United States, and Japan are among the developed countries working on boosting the usage of ecologically friendly items rather than petroleum-based products.

The European Union (EU) has favored such items over the United States and Japanese governments. It requires the use of bio-based materials, encourages the recyclability of vehicle components, and holds automakers accountable for disposal at the end of the vehicle's service life. These laws are likely to boost demand for biocomposites in various end-use industries, including transportation, construction, and electrical and electronics.

The power necessary to make biocomposites is far lower than that critical to making glass fiber composites or carbon fiber composites. On the other hand, Biocomposites are more expensive than glass fiber composites. However, price reductions are prospects due to economies of scale and common biocomposites applications.

These biocomposites may be made inexpensively in developing countries like India and China using abundant raw materials, including flax, jute, Kenaf, and hemp. Therefore, the overall cost of natural fiber-based biocomposites will be reduced. In addition, the biocomposites market future trends indicate that as the technology matures and production reaches economies of scale, these biocomposites are likely to become less expensive in the long run.

COVID-19 has had a detrimental impact on sales of biocomposites due to a drop in demand from numerous end-use sectors. Being one of the largest users of biocomposites, building and construction have seen the worst and most immediate effects of the epidemic. The building industry has been hit the worst. This has had a negative biocomposites market outlook.

Advancing at a CAGR of 16%, the biocomposites market size is expected to reach US$ 51 Bn by 2026.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Biocomposites Market Composites Resin Market Composites Market CAGR (2022 - 2032) 16% 6% 8% Market Value (2026) US$ 51 Bn US$ 27 Bn US$ 127 Bn Growth Factor Demand for biocomposite from consumer product industry to sustain growth momentum. Growing demand from the construction industry to drive adoption. Adoption in wind energy, automotive & transportation, and aerospace and defense industries to garner high sales. Opportunity Favorable policies around the use of biocomposites to offer opportunities. Investments towards thermoplastic composite to improve market growth. Investments in lightweight and high-performance solutions to generate high value for market players. Key Trends Reduction in price of biocomposites to induce conducive environment. Opportunities in abundance as players are focusing on unsaturated polyester resin. Government stimulus and rising demand in emerging countries to offer growth opportunities.

Key Takeaways

The hybrid composites product section captured the largest market size in the global biocomposites market, owing to increased biocomposites applications around the world. Its substantial market share is credited with the optimum fiber adhesion that leads to decreased moisture content, high strength, and structural capacity.

around the world. Its substantial market share is credited with the optimum fiber adhesion that leads to decreased moisture content, high strength, and structural capacity. As per the biocomposites adoption trends , they are predicted to be the dominant market in the Asia Pacific. Over the projected period, it is also anticipated to be the fastest regional market.

, they are predicted to be the dominant market in the Asia Pacific. Over the projected period, it is also anticipated to be the fastest regional market. The requirement for synthetic polymer biocomposites had decreased in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As global end-use industries found a stable footing by the fourth quarter of 2020, demand for biocomposites also showed signs of recovery.

also showed signs of recovery. The market for biocomposites is dominated by the building and construction industry.

Wood fiber composites have the biggest market share in volume in the global biocomposites industry.

Competitive Landscape

To gain a foothold in the biocomposites market opportunities, the key companies in the industry are pursuing a variety of inorganic and organic techniques.

Biocomposites, an international medical device company that produces and manufactures leading products for bone and soft tissue infection management, announced today that its STMULAN products are, vancomycin, gentamycin, and tobramycin, have received new Canadian approval for the mixing of antibiotics with them.

Biocomposites Market Key Segments

By Fiber Type:

Wood Fiber Composites.

Non-wood Fiber Composites

By Polymer Type:

Natural Polymer Composites

Synthetic Polymer Composites

By Product:

Hybrid Biocomposites

Green Biocomposites

By End-use Industry:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



