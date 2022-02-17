ASTRA SPACE, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR, HOL) between February 2, 2021 and December 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").



All investors who purchased the shares of Astra Space, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in Astra Space, Inc. you may, no later than April 11, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Astra Space, Inc.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:

Astra cannot launch "anywhere";





Astra significantly overstated its addressable market;





Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability;





Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and





as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.