Sales of Paper Dye Market in the United States Exceeded US$ 250 Million By The End Of 2020, Demand for personal hygiene set to rise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paper dyes market is poised to surpass US$ 1 billion, expanding at a little over 2% in terms of value CAGR across the 2021-2031 forecast period, concludes Fact.MR’s recently published report. Demand is expected to remain sustained amidst growing adoption of paper-based packaging solutions across various industries.



Sales of paper dyes in the U.S., surpassed US$ 250 Mn by 2020-end, attributed to rising personal hygiene concerns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This bucked initial skepticism about prevailing apprehensions about the region's performance amidst a global crisis.

“As demand for flexible and lightweight packaging increases, industries are incorporating paper-based packaging solutions, inclining demand for paper dyes across key regions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Historically, the market performed moderately, expanding at under 2% CAGR to surpass US$ 950 million in 2020. This moderate outlook is an outcome of the recessionary impacts ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic on industrial production, particularly regarding chemicals & materials. Growth is expected to remain sustained amidst the surging need for disposable hygiene products.

Competitive Landscape of Paper Dyes Market:

Prominent paper dye manufacturers in Fact.MR’s study include BASF SE, Archroma, Cromatech Inc., Atul Ltd., Alliance Organics LLP, Keystone Aniline Corporation (Milliken & Company), Bhanu Dyes Private Limited, Burboya, DyStar Singapore Ltd., Axyntis SAS, and Shreem Industries.

In March 2021, Milliken & Company formally acquired Zebra-Chem GmbH, a global chemicals company, known for its peroxide and blowing agent masterbatches. This acquisition will enable the company to strengthen its portfolio in recycled plastic and other chemicals.

Burboya, a prominent Turkish dyes manufacturer, offers paper dyes produced from fenazol. The company initiated the business in 2012, and empowers clients by providing unique, cost effective formulations, customized color preferences and enhanced quality products.

Objectives of the Paper Dyes Market Study:

To analyze and forecast the size of the paper dyes market, in terms of value and volume

To provide detailed information regarding key factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the paper dyes market

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market

To define, describe, and forecast the paper dyes market on the basis of type, form, and application

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to 5 main regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To analyze opportunities in the paper dyes market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for market leaders

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies



According to the World Health Organization, mortality rates from communicable diseases have registered a significant decline in the past 20 years. While pneumonia and other lower respiratory infections claimed many lives in 2019, it was much lesser compared to 2000. Also, tuberculosis-related deaths have also fallen drastically. This is mostly an outcome of increased consciousness regarding personal hygiene, prompting consumers to purchase tissue papers, toilet papers and other paper products, driving demand for paper dyes.

Global Paper Dyes Market: Segmentation Analysis

Global Paper Dyes Market is segmented based on Form, Type, Application, And Geography.

Key Market Segments Covered

Application

Paper Dyes for Packaging & Boards

Paper Dyes for Coated Paper

Paper Dyes for Writing & Printing

Paper Dyes for Tissues

Paper Dyes for Other Applications



Form

Powdered Paper Dyes

Liquid Paper Dyes

Type

Sulphur Paper Dyes

Direct Paper Dyes

Acid Paper Dyes

Basic Paper Dyes

Key Takeaways from Paper Dyes Market Study

By application, paper dyes for packaging & boards to expand at nearly 5% CAGR through 2031

Prominent end users to largely prefer basic dyes, with the segment expanding at a CAGR of nearly 3%

Sales of direct dyes and sulphur dyes to jointly expand at over 4% CAGR through 2031

By form, liquid paper dyes to hold sway, expanding at nearly 4% CAGR in the long run

The U.S. paper dyes market was valued at above US$ 250 million in 2020, amid high uptake across e-Commerce

Prospects likely to appear highly optimistic across China, expanding at 4% CAGR to surpass US$ 400 million

The study offers data-driven insights and guidance of several aspects. Some of the more notable questions are:

What are the major recent trends that can influence the Paper Dyes Market product life cycle and the RoI?

Which regulatory trends shape corporate-level, business-level, and functional-level strategies?

Which micromarketing initiatives of leading players will bring in investments?

What can be the best framework and tools for PESTLE analysis of Paper Dyes Market?

Which regions will witness rise in new opportunities in Paper Dyes Market?

Which are the game-changing technologies being used to capture new revenue streams in the near future?

Which operational and tactical frameworks are being adopted by various players in gaining customer loyalty?

What is the current and expected intensity of competition the Paper Dyes Market in the near future?

