Gateway Appoints Industry Veteran Lucas Doub to Lead New Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practice

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Group Inc., (Gateway) a strategic communications and capital markets advisory firm, has appointed industry veteran Lucas Doub to lead its new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practice. The new offering is designed to support Gateway clients with a range of services focused on developing and enhancing ESG communication strategies, including proactive investor outreach and engagement, analytics, ratings management, including MSCI and ISS reporting, as well as providing best practices and unique insights for navigating the current ESG landscape.



“In my more than 15 years of financial communications industry experience, I have interfaced with dozens of communications and investor relations firms across North America,” said Doub. “Gateway has always stood out as the most passionate and committed to offering the strategic counsel necessary to elevate its clients as leaders in their respective industries. Best-in-class ESG strategies utilize contributions from both public relations and investor relations teams, and Gateway has the unique capacity to do both at a high level. It has never been more important for companies to engage on ESG matters, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships to build the practice and create meaningful value for our clients.”

Doub’s appointment comes at a time when ESG has quickly become one of the top asset allocation classes globally. There is an unprecedented, industry-wide rise in demand for companies to develop and acknowledge their impact on people as well as their footprint on the planet. Today, there are strong mandates from investors across the globe to understand corporate ESG strategies. In his role, Doub will be responsible for counseling and guiding clients through ESG communication strategies and building Gateway’s expanding ESG investor network.

“Expanding our firm’s capabilities with a focused ESG practice solidifies our ability to connect with clients in developing sustainable business value. Lucas has a unique understanding of the modern, public company landscape, and we’re looking forward to leveraging his skillset to ensure all Gateway clients operate and communicate in a manner that provides both clarity in purpose and business value to all stakeholders,” said Gateway Founder and President J. Scott Liolios. “There is no doubt ESG is one of the fastest growing movements we have ever seen in the capital markets and that change is here to stay. It is imperative our clients are leaders in communicating their ESG initiatives to ensure the financial markets both appreciate and reward their commitment and stewardship to sustainability in all aspects of their business.”

Doub brings extensive technical experience as an ESG and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practitioner across a range of sectors. In 2021, Doub began the process of obtaining a Certificate in ESG and Sustainability from UCLA Extension. During that time, he worked with 3BL Media, an ESG distribution platform, on establishing streamlined communication to ESG stakeholders for some of the world’s largest public relations firms. Prior to his time at 3BL, Doub led the Agency and Channel team for Nasdaq where he helped develop a strategy for all Nasdaq product lines and services to be represented inside strategic communication firms. He has also counseled on similar strategies with various investor relations and public relations firms.

About Gateway Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Gateway Group is a leading comprehensive capital markets and public relations consultancy firm. Since 1999, Gateway has delivered strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, earned media strategies, leadership visibility, investor awareness, and analyst and press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets, financial and brand communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Gateway Contacts:

Lucas Doub, Director – ESG

lucas@gatweayir.com

949-574-3860

Zach Kadletz, Director – Public Relations

zach@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860