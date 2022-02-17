Carahsoft Named Red Hat North America Public Sector Training Distributor of the Year

RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named North America Public Sector Training Distributor of the Year by Red Hat, the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions. This award recognizes Carahsoft’s premier support of Red Hat Training programs which empower public sector end users and drive additional value for their organizations.



“We are honored to be named Red Hat’s Public Sector Training Distributor for 2021,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Red Hat Sales at Carahsoft. "Promoting these programs ensures that our customers and reseller partners maximize their return on investment in Red Hat’s industry-leading enterprise open source solutions.”

Carahsoft began working with Red Hat in 2005 and has consistently been a significant contributor to the increased adoption of Red Hat Training and Certification among public sector customers. Over the years, Carahsoft has served and supported Red Hat solutions, propelling the certification and adoption of Red Hat’s technology among valued reseller and system integrator partners.

“We are pleased to recognize Carahsoft as our Training Distributor of the Year, a distinction they’ve earned based on their high performance in supporting public sector customers,” said Kevin Sherry, Vice President, North America Public Sector Customer Success, Red Hat. “Carahsoft’s sales and marketing teams play a key role—year after year—in accelerating the adoption of Red Hat Training programs in the public sector. We look forward to our continued collaboration.”

As a Red Hat Training Partner, Carahsoft is dedicated to helping clients solve increasingly complex business problems through technical training and certification with Red Hat. Carahsoft supports a robust lineup of authorized Red Hat Training through live instructor-led classes and on-demand classes available individually or by subscription. Partner related assets like skills assessments and free on-demand technical overview clinics are also available.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

