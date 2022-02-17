Latin America Data Center Market Size by to Reach $9.11 Billion by 2027. Around $3 Billion Investment Opportunities will be Exploded in the Next 5 Years– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton’s latest research on Latin America data center market by power capacity was valued at 188.5 MW in 2021 and will grow at a CAGR of 7.16% to reach 285.5 MW by 2027. The Latin American to witness more investments from data centers with a power capacity of less than 10 MW.



Report Coverage Details MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) $9.11 BILLION (2027) MARKET SIZE (AREA) 1,405 MILLION SQUARE FT. (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 285.5 MW (2027) CAGR (INVESTMENT) 7.13% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, and Tier Standards

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS Latin America COUNTRIES COVERED Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Rest of Latin America

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Increasing digitalization during COVID-19, has increased cloud adoption, migration from on-premises to colocation and managed facilities, deployment of 5G, and the presence of an active OTT and gaming industry are some major market drivers for the Latin America data center industry. Latin American has witnessed significant investments from telecommunication service providers as well as colocation operators in recent years. In 2021, Brazil was the major data center investment destination, contributing to around 50% of investments, followed by Mexico. In 2021, Ascenty, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, ODATA, and HostDime were some prominent colocation operators that invested in the Latin America market. In addition, the market attracted investments from cloud service providers such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Tencent. For instance, in March 2021, Microsoft announced new availability zones in São Paulo as part of its “More Brazil” plan. Several local governments in Latin America offer tax incentives and dedicated zones for data center development. For instance, Chile plans to provide tax incentives for the growth of data centers in Patagonia. Colombia has free trade zones such as the Bogota Free Trade Zone (Bogota Zona Franca). Adoption of renewable energy sources to improve the power grids is also a major agenda item for many local governments in Latin America. For instance, Columbia is working on increasing the production of renewable energy through solar panels, which would make up for around 10% of renewable energy from solar power by 2030.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq Ft) | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 11 IT instructure providers, 24 support infrastructure providers, 8 construction contractors, and 11 data center investors

Latin America Data Center Market – Key Investments

In September 2021, Nokia and AngloGold Ashanti Colombia, in collaboration with Epiroc, Sandvik, Tigo, and OSC Top Solutions, conducted the first underground 5G testing for underground mining.

In September 2021, AWS planned to launch its third edge location facility in Fortaleza, Brazil. The edge location will host AWS services such as CloudFront, a content delivery network (CDN) offering.

In March 2021, Microsoft announced new availability zones in São Paulo as part of its “More Brazil” plan. In addition, the company has planned to expand its zone coverage by the end of 2021.

In November 2021, Brazilian operator NLT Telecom, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) focused on IoT connectivity, expanded its operation of private IoT Networks to Chile and Mexico.

Colombia has around 11 submarine cables connecting the remainder of Latin American countries and the US, and two are upcoming submarine cable projects.



Latin America Data Center Market – Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units



Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building and Engineering Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Geography

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Chile

Rest of Latin America



Latin America Data Center Market – Competitor Landscape

In Latin America, the data center market has the presence of both global and local infrastructure providers. There are several infrastructure providers involved in offering specific products or complete power infrastructure solutions for data centers. Vendors are increasing their presence in Latin American countries, which is likely to boost revenue growth, especially due to the increased construction of large data centers in countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. Partnerships among data center operators, local resellers, and skilled local technicians will aid in installation and commissioning services and turn out to be profitable for the market vendors.

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle



Key Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Daikin Applied

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Constructora Sudamericana

Fluor Corporation

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering Group

Quark

ZFB Group

Key Data Center Investors

Ascenty

Ava Telecom

Equinix

HostDime

InterNexa

ODATA

OneX

Scala Data Centers

Telmex

Tigo Millicom

Quantico Data Center



