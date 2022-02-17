Latin America Data Center Market Size by to Reach $9.11 Billion by 2027. Around $3 Billion Investment Opportunities will be Exploded in the Next 5 Years– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton’s latest research on Latin America data center market by power capacity was valued at 188.5 MW in 2021 and will grow at a CAGR of 7.16% to reach 285.5 MW by 2027. The Latin American to witness more investments from data centers with a power capacity of less than 10 MW.
|Report Coverage
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT)
|$9.11 BILLION (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (AREA)
|1,405 MILLION SQUARE FT. (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
|285.5 MW (2027)
|CAGR (INVESTMENT)
|7.13% (2022-2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, and Tier Standards
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|Latin America
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Rest of Latin America
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Increasing digitalization during COVID-19, has increased cloud adoption, migration from on-premises to colocation and managed facilities, deployment of 5G, and the presence of an active OTT and gaming industry are some major market drivers for the Latin America data center industry.
- Latin American has witnessed significant investments from telecommunication service providers as well as colocation operators in recent years. In 2021, Brazil was the major data center investment destination, contributing to around 50% of investments, followed by Mexico.
- In 2021, Ascenty, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, ODATA, and HostDime were some prominent colocation operators that invested in the Latin America market. In addition, the market attracted investments from cloud service providers such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Tencent. For instance, in March 2021, Microsoft announced new availability zones in São Paulo as part of its “More Brazil” plan.
- Several local governments in Latin America offer tax incentives and dedicated zones for data center development. For instance, Chile plans to provide tax incentives for the growth of data centers in Patagonia. Colombia has free trade zones such as the Bogota Free Trade Zone (Bogota Zona Franca).
- Adoption of renewable energy sources to improve the power grids is also a major agenda item for many local governments in Latin America. For instance, Columbia is working on increasing the production of renewable energy through solar panels, which would make up for around 10% of renewable energy from solar power by 2030.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq Ft) | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 11 IT instructure providers, 24 support infrastructure providers, 8 construction contractors, and 11 data center investors
Looking for more info? click https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/latin-america-data-center-market-report-2025
Latin America Data Center Market – Key Investments
- In September 2021, Nokia and AngloGold Ashanti Colombia, in collaboration with Epiroc, Sandvik, Tigo, and OSC Top Solutions, conducted the first underground 5G testing for underground mining.
- In September 2021, AWS planned to launch its third edge location facility in Fortaleza, Brazil. The edge location will host AWS services such as CloudFront, a content delivery network (CDN) offering.
- In March 2021, Microsoft announced new availability zones in São Paulo as part of its “More Brazil” plan. In addition, the company has planned to expand its zone coverage by the end of 2021.
- In November 2021, Brazilian operator NLT Telecom, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) focused on IoT connectivity, expanded its operation of private IoT Networks to Chile and Mexico.
- Colombia has around 11 submarine cables connecting the remainder of Latin American countries and the US, and two are upcoming submarine cable projects.
Latin America Data Center Market – Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Market Segmentation by IT infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building and Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
Latin America Data Center Market – Competitor Landscape
In Latin America, the data center market has the presence of both global and local infrastructure providers. There are several infrastructure providers involved in offering specific products or complete power infrastructure solutions for data centers. Vendors are increasing their presence in Latin American countries, which is likely to boost revenue growth, especially due to the increased construction of large data centers in countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. Partnerships among data center operators, local resellers, and skilled local technicians will aid in installation and commissioning services and turn out to be profitable for the market vendors.
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Key Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Assa Abloy
- Axis Communications
- Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Daikin Applied
- Eaton
- Generac Power Systems
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Piller Power Systems
- Panduit
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv
Key Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Aceco TI
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Fluor Corporation
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs Engineering Group
- Quark
- ZFB Group
Key Data Center Investors
- Ascenty
- Ava Telecom
- Equinix
- HostDime
- InterNexa
- ODATA
- OneX
- Scala Data Centers
- Telmex
- Tigo Millicom
- Quantico Data Center
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
- Mexico Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
- U.S. Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Click Here to Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707