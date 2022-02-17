Capital Link’s Jones Act & U.S. Flag Shipping Forum

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is hosting the “Jones Act & U.S. Flag Shipping Forum” over the course of two days, Thursday - Friday, February 24 & 25, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM EST as a digital event.
Registration is complimentary.
The Forum will provide a comprehensive review and outlook into the Jones Act and U.S. Flag space, its main sectors of activity, and the role the U.S. Flag plays in furthering the U.S. presence in global trade and commerce.
It will feature 42 key industry players from all major stakeholder groups and will shed light on a number of critical issues.
- The Ecosystem of the American Maritime Industry;
- Regulatory & Policy Developments;
- Jones Act Container Shipping and Supply Chain;
- Jones Act Energy Cargo Transportation;
- U.S. Shipbuilding – Conquering the Next Frontier
- Investing and Financing Projects in Jones Act and U.S. Flag Space;
- Jones Act - Offshore Wind;
- U.S. Energy Transition & Initiatives Towards Cleaner Energy;
- U.S. Flag Shipping in the International Markets
This two-day event will be held digitally and will allow for these important issues to reach a global audience.
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
- Ms. Lucinda Lessley, Acting Administrator of the Maritime Administration (MARAD) U.S. Department of Transportation
- Mr. Carl W. Bentzel, Commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)
REGISTRATION
Registration is complimentary. To register please go to the link below:
https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022jonesact/
FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
- 13 Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time digital format
- Latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more can be viewed on demand or saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience
PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS
DAY 1 – February 24, 2022
JONES ACT CONTAINER SHIPPING & SUPPLY CHAIN
Moderator:
Mr. John Keough, Partner – Clyde & Co.
Panelists:
- Mr. Brett Bennett, SVP & General Manager Logistics – Crowley Maritime
- Mr. Joel M. Wine, Executive Vice President & CFO – Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX)
- Mr. Chris Hamlin, SVP & General Manager Pasha Hawaii – The Pasha Group
- Mr. Eduardo Pagan, Vice President & General Manager – Tote Maritime
- Mr. Mitch Luciano, CEO – Trailer Bridge
JONES ACT & U.S. FLAG 101 – PRESENTATION
Mr. Charlie Papavizas, Partner, Chair Maritime Practice – Winston & Strawn LLP
REGULATION & POLICY PANEL – DEVELOPMENTS & OUTLOOK
Moderator:
Mr. John Imhof, Partner – Vedder Price
Panelists:
- Mr. Marcus Jadotte, Senior Vice President, Government Relations – Crowley Maritime
- Mr. Matt Woodruff, Vice President of Public & Government Affairs – Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX)
- Ms. Susan Allan, VP – General Counsel & Corporate Secretary – Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE: OSG)
- Mr. Joe Misenti, General Counsel & Chief Ethics Officer – TOTE Group LLC
JONES ACT ENERGY CARGO TRANSPORTATION
Moderator: Mr. Ben Nolan, Head of Maritime Research – Stifel
Panelists:
- Mr. Greg Binion, Executive Chairman – Auxo Marine
- Mr. Samuel Norton, CEO – Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)
- Mr. Daniel Thorogood, President & CEO – Seabulk Tankers - SEACOR
U.S. SHIPBUILDING – CONQUERING THE NEXT FRONTIER
Moderator:
Mr. Anthony Salgado, Partner – Blank Rome
Panelists:
- Ms. Marcia Blount, President – Blount Boats Inc.
- Mr. Patrick Kelly, CEO – Fraser Industries
- Mr. James H. Miller, Senior Advisor – Philly Shipyard, Inc.
M&A, INVESTING & FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES IN THE JONES ACT SPACE
Moderator:
Mr. Keith Billotti, Partner - Seward & Kissel LLP
Panelists:
- Mr. James Berner, Managing Director, Global Energy & Infrastructure Fund – Blackrock
- Mr. James Burchetta, Managing Director – Oaktree Capital Management
- Mr. Josh Shishkoff, Senior Vice President – Orion Energy Partners
- Mr. Matthew Thomson, Head of Transportation & Logistics - RBC Capital Markets
- Mr. Chris Weyers, Managing Director, Investment Banking – Stifel
THE ECOSYSTEM OF THE AMERICAN MARITIME INDUSTRY & THE STATE OF JONES ACT TODAY
Mr. Ku'uhaku Park, Senior vice president, Government and Community Relations – Matson Navigation Co., Inc. (MATX); President - American Maritime Partnership (AMP)
DAY 2 – FEBRUARY 25, 2022
U.S. SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSITION
Alternative Fuels & Decarbonization
Moderator:
Mr. Simon Mockler, Regional Director -Decarbonization, Maritime Americas – DNV
Panelists:
- Mr. David Cummins, President & CEO – Blue Sky Maritime Coalition
- Mr. John Hatley, GM Market Innovation – Wartsila North America
- Dr. Jake Russell, Fellow at ARPA-E – Department of Energy
JONES ACT & OFFSHORE WIND
Moderator: Ms. Alice Colarossi, Associate - Reed Smith LLP
Panelists:
- Mr. Jeff Andreini, VP – New Energy – Crowley Maritime
- Mr. Robert Galinski, Offshore Wind Director, Maritime Americas – DNV
- Ms. Eleni Beyko, SVP – Offshore Wind – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (NASDAQ: GLDD)
- Mr. Joshua Shapiro, CEO – Liberty Green Logistics
U.S. FLAG SHIPPING IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKETS
Moderator: Mr. Daniel Rodgers, Partner - Watson Farley Williams
Panelists:
- Mr. Nick Fafoutis, Vice President – American President Lines (TBC)
- Mr. Patrick H. McCaffery, General Counsel - Maersk Line, Limited
- Ms. Allison Kingsley, Founder & Partner – Nova Infrastructure; Board of Directors – Bold Ocean
- Mr. Will Terrill, President – U.S. Ocean, LLC
HOW TO GROW THE U.S. MERCHANT MARINE
Mr. John D. McCown – Founder, Blue Alpha Capital
SPONSORS
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSOR: DNV
GOLD SPONSORS: RBC Capital Markets • Winston & Strawn LLP
GLOBAL SPONSORS: Reed Smith LLP • Seward & Kissel LLP • Watson Farley & Williams
SPONSORS: BLANKROME • Clyde & Co. • Stifel • VedderPrice
MEDIA: Marine Link
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022jonesact/overview.html
For further questions please contact Nicolas Bornozis or Anny Zhu at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566
ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.