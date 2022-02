English Icelandic

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held electronically on Thursday 17 March 2022 at 16:30 and shareholders are also permitted to attend the meeting at the company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.

Enclosed is the convocation, proposed agenda and proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting.

