Rio Vista Behavioral Health Becomes Certified as “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization”

RIO VISTA, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Vista Behavioral Health has completed certification that will allow it to better serve active-duty military members, Veterans, and their families.

The program, run through California-based nonprofit PsychArmor, certifies Rio Vista Behavioral Health as a “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization.” Staff members participated in a variety of data-driven and evidence-based virtual training courses that help enhance the level of connection between civilians and those who have ties to the military. At the conclusion of the training, both Rio Vista Behavioral Health and its employees became certified through PsychArmor.

The partnership between PsychArmor and the Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program will allow a number of Acadia facilities to complete this certification. PsychArmor is the only national institute that offers free online education to assist military service members, Veterans, and their families and also has a support center that is staffed by mental health experts.

“It’s more important than ever to be able to provide specialized care for those who have served our country,” said Acadia Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Michael V. Genovese, M.D., J.D. “The rates of substance use disorders, depression, and suicide are considerably higher for active-duty military members and Veterans than they are for the general population.

“We believe that PsychArmor’s exceptional resources will allow Rio Vista’s staff to cultivate a treatment environment that helps us better understand how to help these brave individuals.”

Rio Vista Behavioral Health’s military treatment program helps service members and Veterans who are struggling with substance use disorders, such as an addiction to alcohol or other drugs, and mental health concerns, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Rio Vista Behavioral Health takes great pride in announcing that our S.T.A.R. unit, which specializes in providing treatment for active-duty military, Veterans, and first responders, has earned the status of “Veteran Ready” by PsychArmor,” said Rio Vista CEO Marie Alvarez. “Our staff has been educated and trained to work with our S.T.A.R. population with an ultimate goal of improving the health and life outcomes of military-connected individuals. PsychArmor has provided us with educational content that is designed to support the unique needs associated with military culture. This is the least we can do to serve those who serve and have served us.”

For more information about Rio Vista Behavioral Health’s military treatment program, please visit https://www.riovistabehavioral.com/programs/military/.

About Rio Vista Behavioral Health

Rio Vista Behavioral Health, located in El Paso, Texas, is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient treatment for adolescents and adults who are struggling with mental health disorders and addiction concerns. With the knowledge that different populations require unique approaches to treatment, Rio Vista is proud to offer age-specific programming and specialized services for members of the military, Veterans, and their families. Additionally, Rio Vista provides tailored programming for members of the LGBTQ+ community. To learn more about Rio Vista Behavioral Health, please visit www.riovistabehavioral.com.

About Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services

The Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program is a free service that connects active-duty service members, Veterans, and their family members with mental health and substance use treatment providers in their area. Our military liaisons work with premier facilities across the U.S. both inside and outside Acadia’s nationwide network. Services include referral coordination, guidance with the admissions process, ongoing support throughout treatment, and aftercare support. For more information, please visit www.acadiahealthcare.com/programming-treatment/military-support.

About PsychArmor

PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, Veterans, and their families.