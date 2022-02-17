Atlanta Construction Company Celebrates 70 Years of Business

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Rigging & Erecting, a longstanding crane, rigging, and erecting company with locations in Atlanta, GA, and Orlando, FL, looked back on 70 years of business in their recent anniversary conference. Nick Saban, head coach of the University of Alabama football team, spoke at the event in honor of the company's rich history and exciting future.

The conference took place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a new construction project whose façade steel, rigging components, and signature Falcon statue Superior helped turn into a reality. The goal of this 70th birthday celebration, which doubled as a company meeting, was to celebrate Superior's history while laying the foundation for their future. After Coach Saban shared his leadership principles and how he motivates his teams, Superior employees attended role-specific training sessions, learned about the company's vision for the future, and celebrated with retired employees, customers, and vendor partners.

In one of the many highlights of the event, Patrick Lewis, CEO of Superior, reminisced on the company's successes and expressed his excitement for its future: "I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish these past 70 years, and what we're going to accomplish going forward."

About Superior Rigging & Erecting Co.

Superior Rigging & Erecting, founded in 1952, provides crane, rigging, erecting, and rental services to the Southeast region. Superior initially took root in Atlanta, GA, but has since expanded into Orlando, FL. They have worked on some of the largest construction projects in the nation, ranging from stadiums to amusement parks. Their mission is simple: "Make the tough look easy."

Press Contact: Patrick Lewis - p.lewis@superiorrigging.com

