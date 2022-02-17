leadPops Grows Leadership Team with Five New Executives

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital customer acquisition software and marketing innovator serving the mortgage, real estate, and insurance industries, leadPops announces the hiring of five key members of its leadership team.

Joining leadPops are Alex Monacelli, Chief Financial Officer; Hatim Daher, Chief Marketing Officer; Paul Nguyen, Vice President of Engineering; Kyle Hartmann, Head of Product; and Dave Palmer, Director of Client Marketing Services.

"leadPops is now positioned to develop new products and markets to keep redefining digital customer acquisition and continue our incredible growth." - Andrew Pawlak, CEO

"Alex, Hatim, Paul, Kyle, and Dave are experienced leaders with a track record of bringing new ideas to their teams and delivering results," said Andrew Pawlak, CEO and Co-Founder of leadPops.

Monacelli has guided numerous SaaS and tech companies to achieve financial efficiency and growth while creating customer value. His 20+ years in the field have included roles with digital powerhouses Audible and Constant Contact, as well as consulting roles with technology and financial services companies. Monacelli's operational expertise will guide leadPops' continued growth as he develops models to scale the increasing demand for the company's services.

Daher is an experienced product and marketing leader with more than 20+ years of experience in business and consumer spaces. Before joining leadPops, Daher worked in acquisition marketing for Intuit's QuickBooks. Previously, he served as Director of Marketing for Nav, and Director of Marketing for Credit.com. At leadPops, Daher will play an integral role in amplifying awareness of the company's solutions by defining marketing strategy, growing existing partnerships, and accelerating customer acquisition and satisfaction.

Nguyen is an accomplished engineering and technology leader who brings 20+ years of experience building and leading high-performing cross-functional teams and delivering world-class solutions to both SMBs and global enterprises. Nguyen's experience includes a senior engineering role at EMC (which was later acquired by Dell), among others. In his role at leadPops, Nguyen will have a principal role in growing leadPops' technical organization as the company develops the next generation of its products while continuing to support its large, growing customer base.

Hartmann is a seasoned and passionate product leader providing value-driven solutions that increase productivity and profitability. Over the last 20+ years, Hartmann has successfully delivered technology solutions to 15+ companies, including Fortune 500 members ExxonMobil and BHP Billiton. At leadPops, Hartmann will create an inspiring product vision by validating needs in the market, conducting user research, and implementing a roadmap that aligns with the company's target audience.

Palmer has valuable and extensive experience marketing to real estate brands, most recently as head of marketing at Markful, where he led partnerships with global brands such as RE/MAX, eXp, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Palmer has also helmed his own consulting agency and held leadership roles with Sony Music, HarperCollins Publishers, and Warner Music Group. At leadPops, Palmer will lead the company's work to increase and deepen clients' knowledge of and engagement with the platform, as well as spearhead retention efforts.

"Our continued growth has allowed us to bring these experienced leaders to the company." - Rosa Romaine, COO

"I'm thrilled to see our leadership team expand," says Rosa Romaine, leadPops' COO. "Our continued growth has allowed us to bring these experienced leaders to the company. Their expertise is just what we need to scale our growth and deliver world-class solutions and services to our clients."

leadPops, founded in 2011, has more than 3,000 clients across the country. Existing partnerships include the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), C2 Financial, Cardinal Financial, Fairway Independent Mortgage, Movement Mortgage, Thrive Mortgage, and many more. In 2021, leadPops was named one of the country's fastest-growing companies, with a placement on the Inc. 5000.

