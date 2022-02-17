Global Biological Pest Control Market and Mosquito Control Service Market Size by Top Leading Players [2022-2027] | Covid-19 Outbreak, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Segments Analysis, Business Outlook, Distributors and Customers Demand

Pune, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Biological Pest Control Market Analysis and Insights: The global Biological Pest Control market size is projected to reach US$ 1440 million by 2027, from US$ 692.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2027.

Global “Biological Pest Control Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Biological Pest Control market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Biological Pest Control Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Biological Pest Control industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Biological Pest Control market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Biological Pest Control market.

About Biological Pest Control Market:

Biological control is the use of living organisms to maintain pest populations below damaging levels.

Europe is the largest Biological Pest Control market with about 30% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 24% market share.The key manufacturers are BASF, InVivo, Dudutech, Koppert, Biobest Group, Arbico, Applied Bio-nomics, ENTOCARE, BioBee, Anatis Bioprotection, Rentokil, Beneficial insectary, F.A.R, Kenya Biologics Ltd., Xilema, SDS Biotech, Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology, Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry, E-nema GmbH, Biohelp etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 36% market share.



The Major Players in the Biological Pest Control Market include:

BASF

InVivo

Dudutech

Koppert

Biobest Group

Arbico

Applied Bio-nomics

ENTOCARE

BioBee

Anatis Bioprotection

Rentokil

Beneficial insectary

F.A.R

Kenya Biologics Ltd.

Xilema

SDS Biotech

Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology

Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry

E-nema GmbH

Biohelp

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Predatory Mites

Insects

Nematodes

Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Vegetables

Turf and Gardening

Crop

Fruit

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Biological Pest Control Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Study II:

Global Mosquito Control Service Market Analysis and Insights: The global Mosquito Control Service market size is projected to reach US$ 1235.8 million by 2027, from US$ 694.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

This report studies the global mosquito control service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global mosquito control service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

North America is the largest Mosquito Control Service market with about 45% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 21% market share.The key manufacturers are Rentokil Initial, Mosquito Squad, Rollins, Ecolab, Clarke, Terminix, Lawn Doctor, Massey Services, Mosquito Shield, Mosquito Joe, Mosquito Authority, Arrow Exterminators, Poulin’s Pest Control, Anticimex, Turner Pest Control, IKARI SHODOKU etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 18% market share.



The Major Players in the Mosquito Control Service Market include:

Rentokil Initial

Mosquito Squad

Rollins

Ecolab

Clarke

Terminix

Lawn Doctor

Massey Services

Mosquito Shield

Mosquito Joe

Mosquito Authority

Arrow Exterminators

Poulin’s Pest Control

Anticimex

Turner Pest Control

IKARI SHODOKU

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Chemical Control Service

Mechanical Control Service

Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Government

Commercial

Residential

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Mosquito Control Service Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

