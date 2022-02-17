Bectran Inc Awarded TRUSTe Privacy Certification Seal, Demonstrating Commitment to International Data Protection

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable Software leader Bectran, Inc today announced that it has been awarded the TRUSTe Privacy Certification Seal for the 6th year running. This certification confirms that Bectran’s cloud-based platform has completed the rigorous TRUSTe data privacy audit, reaffirming the company’s dedication to responsible data collection and processing practices.



The TRUSTe Privacy Verified seal recognizes companies whose privacy programs, policies and practices meet the requirements of the TrustArc Privacy & Data Governance Accountability Framework. This framework is based upon globally recognized laws and regulatory standards including but not limited to the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield and the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GPDR). These standards are designed to provide companies with robust data protection requirements when transferring data from the EU to the United States.

“We are excited to once again be recognized for our commitment to user data security. As global privacy regulations continue to evolve, our customers look to Bectran to keep our procedures and systems in strict compliance with international data transfer laws. The successful completion of the TRUSTe certification process assures our customers that at Bectran, the protection of user data continues to be a top priority,” Says Louis Ifeguni, CEO and founder of Bectran.

Additional Resources and Availability

For more information on Bectran’s security safeguards, please visit: https://www.bectran.com/security-safeguards.html

About Bectran, Inc.

Bectran, the industry leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the Credit Department just as CRM is for the Sales Department. From simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections.

A growing number of companies are depending on Bectran to manage their Accounts Receivable and Collections. With significant process and task automation, companies are able to cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90% while accelerating the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications.

Bectran’s clients enjoy the ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks. Credit professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the Credit Department. To learn more, visit www.bectran.com

