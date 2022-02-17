Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Size to Reach $1,783.02 Million by 2027. North America Emerges as the Largest Region and Major Revenue Generator in the Market – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton’s latest report on the non-surgical skin tightening market, manufacturers are aiming to ameliorate their products to serve patients’ requirements. Focus on research and development for medical devices and adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare have escalated demand.



Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size (revenue) $1783.02 Million CAGR 7.11% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Largest Market North America Fastest Market APAC Segments Covered Product, Age Group, Gender, End-User, and Geography Top Vendors Sisram Medical, Bausch Health Companies, Cutera, Cynosure, El.en, Fotona d.d, Merz Pharma, and Lumenis



Geographic Analysis 5 Region and 20 Countries

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global non-surgical skin tightening market is highly competitive, and dynamic characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of non-surgical skin tightening treatments and devices to the end-users.

The growing focus towards physical appearance in 25-65 years age group is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The adoption of non-invasive cosmetic procedures for skin tightening and the rise in approvals for products for skin tightening are also expected to drive the market.

The North America region has a high presence of major industrial players operating in the aesthetics industry, especially in non-surgical skin tightening devices, and has become a remarkable market growth driver.

COVID-19 and lockdown has increased the demand for the nonsurgical skin tightening market due to the zoom boom culture.

An increasing number of cosmetic procedures were conducted in the recent year enhancing the market.

The demand for aesthetic procedures in Men has seen significant growth in recent years.

The well-established key players such as Alma Lasers, Ltd., Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc. any many others are focused on the strategies, expansion and launches of innovative products in the market, global presence, and acquisition of new customer base, and influencing many business opportunities.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, age group, gender, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 15 other vendors

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market – Segmentation

CO2 lasers, erbium lasers, pulsed-dye lasers, and fractional lasers are some examples of laser-based devices used for non-surgical skin tightening treatments. These lasers help in resurfacing the skin by tightening it. They also help in reducing age spots, wrinkles, blemishes, and acne scars and balance the skin tone.

In this age group, we include the population aged between 35 to 50 and 51 to 65. Per the aesthetic society-aesthetic plastic surgery national databank statistics 2019, the total non-surgical procedure done under this age group was about 21,82,918. The demographic experiences skin sagging and laxity.

The devices used in hospitals for cosmetic procedures are costly and heavy and need to be used in controlled conditions to avoid the ill effects of radiation during the treatment. The was a slight decrease in the demand for these procedures during the pandemic and lockdown, and hospital visits were restricted or only allowed for COVID patients. The number of cosmetic procedures in hospitals increased after the lockdown post-2020.



Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market by Product

Laser-Based Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Radiofrequency Devices

Others

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market by Age Group

< 35

35-65

> 65



Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market by Gender

Female

Male

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market by End-User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Beauty Clinics



Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market – Dynamics

Technologically advanced devices are used in non-surgical skin tightening procedures. Many laser technologies are rapidly improving their efficiency and performance for better results and fast approval. The technological development in NuEra Tight with FocalRF of Lumenis Ltd is notable as it provides personalized solutions for fat reduction, skin tightening, cellulite, and wrinkle reduction together in one device. The company is a leading manufacturer of innovative energy-based technologies, including laser, intense pulsed light (IPL), and RF. The company provides a minimally invasive solution for aesthetic procedures. The system is incorporated with NuAPIC (Automatic Personalized Intelligent Control), which ensures accurate therapeutic heat throughout the procedure. The device targets multiple applications in one use with one device. The device is made available in the US, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East, and after the regulatory approval, it will be launched in other countries.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Adoption of Home-Use Aesthetic Devices

Increasing Non-Surgical Body Contouring

Adoption of Non-Invasive Cosmetic Procedures for Skin Tightening

Rising in Approvals for Skin Tightening Products

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market – Geography

There is a high acceptance of cosmetic procedures in North America. The US Non-invasive aesthetic procedures have taken up the momentum with the use of power-assisted devices. Advanced devices are innovated to provide aesthetic value with minimal pain, enhancing non-surgical procedures. Ascending demand for radiofrequency and laser-based aesthetic devices has impelled the growth perspectives of energy-based products. New-fangled economies have shown an intense proclivity for trailblazing devices, which have better outcomes and elevated patient gratification. In addition, growing obesity and the demand to overcome it can propel the market in the region and further the demand for non-surgical, painless, quick procedures such as non-surgical skin tightening. The increasing and heightened ultimatum are converged by the existence of global manufacturers in the region, and thus the industry is anticipated to escalate.

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany Greece UK France Spain Italy Russia

APAC China Japan India Thailand

Latin America Mexico Argentina Colombia Brazil

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa





Major Vendors

Sisram Medical

Bausch Health Companies

Cutera

Cynosure

El.en

Fotona d.d

Merz Pharma

Lumenis

Other Prominent Vendors

Venus Concept Canada

Meyer-Haake

Aesthetics Biomedical

Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh

BISON MEDICAL

BTL Aesthetics

ENDYMED

F Care Systems

Lutronic

Lynton Lasers

Sciton

ThermiGen

Brera Medical Technologies Srl

GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist

Cartessa Aesthetics





