Paper Pallets Market to reach US$ 983 million by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paper pallets market is currently valued at around US$ 633 million, and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 983 million by 2029.



Banking on superior design and performance parameters when compared with wooden pallets, paper pallets continue to be a strong potential contender holding the future of pallet industry. Though accounting for a negligible share in the current global pallet market, paper pallet is expected to see a robust 5.6% CAGR during 2022 - 2029.

Market Size 2022 US$ 670 Mn Market Size 2029 US$ 983 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2029) 5.6% Collective Value Share: Top 5 Companies (2021A) 15%

This strong growth outlook, as suggested by a new research study of Future Market Insights (FMI), is majorly attributed to complementarity of paper pallet with the Light weighting trend. It also warrants a higher level of in-transit security and compatibility with process automation that is underway.

Adoption of paper pallet is on a slight yet constant rise owing to its resilient structure and complete recyclability. Cost efficiency would remain an add-on, opines the report. Through 2029, the current market value of paper pallets is projected to double.

The electrical & electronics industry is expected to be a prominent end-use industry owing to ascending demand for shelf-ready paper pallets for displaying bestsellers such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Besides, lucrative opportunities within the cosmetics and personal care sector is another factor expected to boost the growth of the paper pallet market.

Key Takeaways – Paper Pallet Market Study

Paper pallets are available in customizable formats. However, the Grocery Manufacturers Association standards prefer pallets of size 48 inch x 40 inch. This study analyzes that end-users are expediting the demand for small-sized paper pallets.

Depending on load lifting and storage conditions, two-way paper pallets are more economic for manufacturing and provide good strength for load lifting. However, the key limitation of two-way pallet is that it offers less flexibility and constraint of load lifting from all directions. Market players are addressing this limitation by developing four-way pallets.

Analysis on the basis of pallet structure reveals that hybrid pallet market is witnessing a significant rate of growth over the recent past. Along with the combined benefits of honeycomb and corrugated pallet for load carrying, hybrid pallet ensures buckle-free load lifting.



In contrary to their wooden and plastic counterparts, paper pallets do not require chemical processes to maintain their shelf life which will boost their preference in the long run. Paper pallets are highly resistant against fungal and bacterial impact and thus ISPM-15 compliance is not mandatory for their usage. Furthermore, advancements in engineering technologies and paper pallet designs has also been translating into improved load carrying capacity. End users are thus expected to initiate a mass shift from traditionally used pallets to more sustainable paper pallets.

Scope Of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value and 000’ Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, GCC Countries, China, India, and Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN Key Segments Covered Product, Pallet Structure, Size, End-Use Industry and Region



Key Companies Profiled • DS Smith Plc



• Smurfit Kappa Group



• Conitex Sonoco



• Multi-wall Packaging



• KraftPal Technologies Ltd.



• Europal Packaging



• Dopack



• Interpak Industries Pte. Ltd.



• Kimmo (Pty) Ltd.



• Elsons International



• Tri-Wall Holdings Limited



• Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd.



• GreenLabel Packaging



• Pheng Hoon Honeycomb Paper Products Pte. Ltd.



• Mabuchi Singapore Pte Ltd.



• The Alternative Pallet Company Ltd.



• Oji Holdings Corporation



• Palletkraft Europe Ltd.



• Packprofil Sp. z.o.o.



• The Corrugated Pallet Company Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Request Customization@ Available upon Request

Key Players Focusing on Market Consolidation and Innovation

The study offers detailed insights on the competition landscape of global paper pallet market which is prominently operated by DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Conitex Sonoco, Oji Holdings Corporation, and Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd. While strategic M&A and collaborative alliances will remain in the bandwagon of developmental activities of these key companies, they are also expected to plan heavy investments in new launches. Innovative product launches will help them stand out in this young market.

In August 2022, London-based unit of DS Smith plc. Company, DS Smith Hungary, launched paper fiber pallet with the investment of HUF 3 Bn (US$ 6.9 Bn). The company soon acquired TRICORE Packaging and Logistic AG for business expansion in Europe. Earlier in 2021, Smurfit Kappa Group introduced TOPPSafe™, a corrugated, lightweight, and hexacombed pallet top that replaced heavy wooden and plastic pallet tops.

Paper Pallets Market by Category

By Product:

Two Way Paper Pallets

Four Way Paper Pallets

By Pallet Structure:

Honeycomb Paper Pallets

Corrugated Paper Pallets

Hybrid Paper Pallets



By Size:

42 inch x 42 inch

44 inch x 44 inch

48 inch x 40 inch

48 inch x 45 inch

By End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Health Care

Automotive

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



More About Paper Pallet Market Report

Future Market Insights, in this new offering, offers an unbiased analysis of the global paper pallet market, analyzing historical demand from 2014-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2029. The study unravels growth projections on the paper pallet market on the basis of size (42 inch x 42 inch, 44 inch x 44 inch, 48 inch x 40 inch, and 48 inch x 45 inch), product (two way pallet and four way pallet), pallet structure (honeycomb, corrugated, and hybrid), and end-use industry (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, electric & electronics, healthcare, and automotive) across seven major regions.

