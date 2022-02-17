AIMA Welcomes Sudrania Fund Services as a Sponsoring Partner

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), the global representative of the alternative investment industry, welcomes Sudrania Fund Services as a Sponsoring Partner.



The partnership enables AIMA’s member firms to take advantage of Sudrania’s fund administration services and enables both organizations to benefit from each other’s events, briefings, offers and other resources.

Sudrania’s fund administration is powered by its Seamless platform. Seamless is one of the world’s most advanced general ledger accounting systems, offering automated waterfall calculations, P&L allocations, automated fees/expense accruals, timely NAV calculation, enhanced reporting for performance attribution, VaR reporting, and portfolio analytics, creating a superior experience for multi-asset class investment managers.

In addition, Sudrania stands as a leader in the digital assets space with over 120+ API connections across exchanges, custodians, and other counterparties, an ability to produce fund accounting in cryptocurrencies as base currency for a fund, and trade accounting capability to process high frequency trading strategies. Sudrania’s Seamless Crypto software is the only full-scale investment accounting, fund accounting, and waterfall calculations system for digital assets funds.

Sudrania’s EVP of Risk and Compliance Chris Meader said: “Sudrania is delighted to expand our relationship with AIMA as a sponsoring partner,” adding, “we look forward to continuing our work with AIMA to promote best practices and to stay abreast of regulatory changes and other current events within the alternative investments industry.”

Jack Inglis, CEO at AIMA, said: “AIMA is delighted to welcome Sudrania Fund Services as a sponsoring partner. Their pedigree in fund administration services will be invaluable to our members, while their proven expertise in the digital asset market makes them a great addition to our fast-growing community of managers and service providers in the space.”

About AIMA

The Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) is the global representative of the alternative investment industry, with around 2,100 corporate members in over 60 countries. AIMA’s fund manager members collectively manage more than $2.5 trillion in hedge fund and private credit assets.

AIMA draws upon the expertise and diversity of its membership to provide leadership in industry initiatives such as advocacy, policy and regulatory engagement, educational programs and sound practice guides. AIMA works to raise media and public awareness of the value of the industry.

AIMA set up the Alternative Credit Council (ACC) to help firms focused in the private credit and direct lending space. The ACC currently represents over 170 members that manage $400bn of private credit assets globally.

AIMA is committed to developing skills and education standards and is a co-founder of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation (CAIA) – the first and only specialized educational standard for alternative investment specialists. AIMA is governed by its Council (Board of Directors).

Learn more at https://www.aima.org

About Sudrania Fund Services

Sudrania Fund Services is a vertically integrated global fund administrator based in Chicago, Illinois that leverages its proprietary Seamless Software, an award-winning, full-scale, and cloud-based fund administration application integrating portfolio, fund accounting and investor reporting to provide best-in-class and cost-efficient solutions to both the traditional and alternative investment fund management community. Seamless processes high-frequency trading volumes to deliver timely NAV for hedge funds, cryptocurrency funds, SPVs, mutual funds, quant funds, private equity funds, Venture Capital funds, impact funds, commodity pools and mortgage funds. Sudrania’s operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, and it currently has over 1,200 staff across its eight global offices.

Learn more at www.sudrania.com

Media Contact

Sudrania Fund Services

Lea Kuhry

+1 954-305-3753

lea.kuhry@sudrania.com