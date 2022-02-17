Hamilton Capital, a Rapidly Growing $3.6 Billion RIA, Adds Another Powerful Financial Professional to Palm Beach Office

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeremy Dunlop, CFP® joins Hamilton Capital at its South Florida office (est. 2018) to support the firm's growing capabilities as it expands in the Southeast Florida region. With his more than 15 years in financial services, Jeremy has extensive experience in creating meaningful strategies for wealth accumulation and protection, retirement planning, tax planning and investment management.

Dunlop joins Hamilton Capital's Palm Beach wealth advisory group with abundant experience across public and private markets. Supported by the firm's seven full-time senior portfolio managers and their teams, Dunlop's expertise will be leveraged while serving the largest concentration of Hamilton Capital clients outside of its primary headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. Jeremy adds, "I am very excited to join such a high-caliber team here at Hamilton Capital. I know our clients will truly benefit from Hamilton's extensive resources, dedicated research team and unique approach."

Hamilton Capital's dynamic approach to asset allocation separates it from other RIAs that set long-term allocations and don't take action when fundamental investment conditions change. Hamilton consistently looks to the medium-term, proactively adjusting asset classes and seeking to align portfolios with these conditions as they emerge. The goals are to enhance returns, reduce risk and unleash the power of compounding in its investment portfolios.

Hamilton prides itself on a deep and experienced team, including 30 Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professionals and five Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) professionals. Hamilton's expertise and client-first mindset have resulted in many national recognitions including being a member of the Financial Times 300, a list of the "industry's elite advisors." In addition, several of Hamilton's advisors have received national recognition as top 100 advisors.

About Hamilton Capital

Hamilton Capital (Hamilton) is a nationally recognized, fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA) that serves clients only in a fiduciary capacity. Hamilton deploys its deep expertise to deliver financial advice and institutional-level investment management across the client spectrum.

With more than 70 employees spanning across investment management, advisory and operations teams, Hamilton manages more than $3.6 billion in assets. Assets under management have grown by nearly 18 percent annually since the firm's founding in 1997 and more than 24 percent in the past year.

For more information, including important disclosures regarding recognitions or rankings, please visit www.hamiltoncapital.com.

