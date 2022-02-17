Positron Corporation Retains FDA Consulting Firm in Preparation for 510K New Device Application

Niagara Falls, NY , Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a nuclear medicine PET imaging device systems and clinical services company, is pleased to announce today that the Company has retained Medical Device Academy ”MDA”) as its consultant for the Company’s new PET/CT device 510K submission with the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

Positron will be applying for new device approval to market and sell its PET/CT device in the United States. The Company plans to file its 510K application within 60 days and anticipates it will receive approval within 100 days from initial filing date.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron stated: “The seasoned team at MDA come highly recommended for their expertise, analysis and assessment of the processes required for our new application to be successfully cleared by the FDA. During the past several months we have been preparing our database to accept & present all relevant information and documentation for our 510K application. Hiring a skilled specialist such as MDA is key and the next step for Positron’s business to offer a state-of-the-art PET/CT device delivering the best images for cardiac patients and our future expected oncology customers.”

About Positron Corporation

About Positron: Positron Corporation is a nuclear medicine PET imaging device company specializing in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography imaging - the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET technology, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine. Positron's PET only system, market position and approach in facilitating the adoption of cardiac PET are substantial advantages to the growth of the market and Positron. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET/CT imaging device that will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full power of nuclear imaging. This same PET/CT device allows Positron to address and meet the needs and demand of the vast oncology diagnostics marketplace.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.