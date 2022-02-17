One World Universe Launches Limited Edition Bored Ape NFT Collection Following Successful Heart Surgery of CFO, Caren Currier

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is pleased to announce the anticipated launch of Caren’s Ape Hearts for Heart Association is LIVE and NFT enthusiasts are now able to MINT one at https://launchmynft.io/collections/C8x1F5C3T9Yieopf9iWq6EdCMCr8APjszugMgRHymZ8n/C1vMcLKHR7LOTEQhfBUX .



The collection of female bored apes with a hearts theme is very limited as it consists of only 100 NFTs. As many are now aware, Caren had an 80% blockage which contributed to a recent heart attack that brought Mrs. Currier to the hospital. She has since received two stents, of which one was implanted in her widow-maker. Mrs. Currier is now recovered and ready to continue forward with One World Universe’s mission and felt inspired to give back to the American Heart Association to show her appreciation and gratitude to everyone involved including surgeons, hospital staff, colleagues and loved ones.

“One World Universe stands behind its mission of making the world a better place and we see this successful operation and quick recovery as an opportunity to pay it forward to someone in need! For those that participate in purchasing an NFT, thank you; for those that can’t, please forward the opportunity,” stated Jerry C. Craig, One World Universe CEO.

The company shall have more exciting news in the coming days and weeks, as the team is making progress on multiple fronts. Management would also like to hold another “Twitter Spaces” event on an upcoming Friday and interact with prospective investors and loyal shareholders.

The company shall have more exciting news in the coming days and weeks, as the team is making progress on multiple fronts. Management would also like to hold another "Twitter Spaces" event on an upcoming Friday and interact with prospective investors and loyal shareholders.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

