Associa Arizona Opens Scottsdale Office

Scottsdale, AZ, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona announces the opening of a new office in Scottsdale that will provide current and future clients in the surrounding area with unmatched community management and lifestyle services.

The new office will be located at 7373 N Scottsdale Rd, Ste A102, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, and will house part of Associa Arizona’s 55-member staff. The office will offer local accounting and administrative support, community management guidance, and facility maintenance. Staff will focus on combining customer care, Associa’s advanced technology, and industry expertise to serve their client base.

“We are excited to announce the opening of Associa’s new Scottsdale office,” stated Claudia Oberthier, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Arizona president. “This new location will let us more effectively serve our growing client portfolio, and expand our community outreach to reach new associations, boards of directors, and residents.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-