Malaysia Construction Equipment Market to Reach 21,894 Units by 2028. New Entrants are Leveraging Smart Technologies to Gain Market Share – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Malaysia construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the period 2021−2028.



REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) USD 1,303.5 Million (2028) MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT) 11,241 units (2028) CAGR (VOLUME) 4.95% HISTORIC PERIOD 2019-2020 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028 TYPE Earth moving equipment, road construction equipment, and material handling equipment



APPLICATION Construction, manufacturing, mining, and Others



KEY VENDORS Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo Construction Equipment, JCB, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG), SANY, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd, Hitachi Construction machinery, Kubota, and Liebherr





KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

The construction equipment market in Malaysia is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% by 2028.

by 2028. In 2020, the construction industry was adversely impacted as major infrastructure projects were halted to curb COVID-19 outbreak. This primarily led to a decline of 7.8% in demand for new construction equipment in Malaysia for the same year.

By 2028, the earthmoving equipment segment in Malaysia is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.37%. The infrastructure projects undertaken by the Government are expected to surge demand for the earthmoving equipment in Malaysia over the long term. The government of Malaysia intends to invest around $18.3 billion on infrastructure development and renovation in 2022, including massive new passenger rail networks and a new airport on East Coast.

The infrastructure projects undertaken by the Government are expected to surge demand for the earthmoving equipment in Malaysia over the long term. The government of Malaysia intends to invest around on infrastructure development and renovation in 2022, including massive new passenger rail networks and a new airport on East Coast. Long-term industrial development will also be fueled by the government's intention to invest $42.3 billion in transportation infrastructure. Progress is being made on the $850 million for infrastructure projects, such as Pan-Borneo Highway and Central Spine Road .

in transportation infrastructure. Progress is being made on the . Additionally, by 2029, the Malaysia government plans to build 1 million housing units to cater to homebuyers in the low-income bracket. The government allocated $300 million for housing development in the 2021 budget plan. The new houses will be surrounded by new neighborhoods, allowing the city to be reinvented on an existing urban fabric which is expected to provide new opportunities for construction equipment in infrastructure development.

for housing development in the 2021 budget plan. The will be surrounded by new neighborhoods, allowing the city to be reinvented on an existing urban fabric which is expected to provide new opportunities for construction equipment in infrastructure development. Climate change is a major concern for all countries worldwide, and therefore, many construction equipment manufacturers have incorporated new technologies in their products to reduce carbon emissions. Construction equipment powered by green hydrogen fuel are likely to replace the fossil fuel-based construction equipment. The Malaysia government is also undertaking initiatives to develop green hydrogen fuel. For instance, in 2021, Malaysia's state energy company Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) and Japanese oil giant Eneos are exploring opportunities to develop a clean hydrogen supply chain between the two countries.

The Malaysia government is also undertaking initiatives to develop green hydrogen fuel. For instance, in 2021, Malaysia's state energy company Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) and Japanese oil giant Eneos are exploring opportunities to develop a clean hydrogen supply chain between the two countries. The construction equipment market is consolidated with XCMG Construction Machinery (M) SDN. BHD. being the leader, followed by Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment Malaysia SDN. BHD., UMW Komatsu Heavy Equipment SDN. BHD. and SANY Heavy Equipment (M) SDN BHD. These companies have more than 60% share of the total Malaysia construction equipment market.

. These companies have share of the total Malaysia construction equipment market. JCB Construction Equipment, Liebherr Sales Kluang SDN. BHD., Hitachi Construction Machinery (Malaysia) SDN. BHD., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Kubota Malaysia SDN. BHD., John Deere, Manitou, Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Kobelco and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. are the other prominent vendors in Malaysia construction equipment market.

KEY OFFERINGS:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2028

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type and application

Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors, 5 other prominent vendors and 6 distributors are profiled in the report





MALAYSIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET – SEGMENTATION

The Malaysia earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth through 2028 owing to the growth in construction, transportation renewable energy sectors with increased government investments toward highway, metro, and airports construction projects. By 2028, the value of the earthmoving equipment segment in Malaysia is estimated to reach $789.3 million, with a CAGR of 5.19%.

Several road maintenances projects such as new road connection linking Malaysia and Indonesia ($148.4 million) are planned in several states by the government. So, the demand for motor grader is expected to grow in the forecast period.

The demand for forklifts and telescopic handlers is going to increase due to digital transformation of MMC’s ports, which include Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), Johor Port Berhad, Northport (Malaysia), Penang Port and Tanjung Bruas Port. By 2028, the forklift and telescopic handler segment in Malaysia is estimated to reach $208.3 million to reach CAGR of 3.86%.



Market Segmentation by Moving Equipment

Earth Moving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loader

Motor Grader

Other Earth Moving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment

Asphalt Paver

Road Roller

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift and Telescopic Handler

Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)

Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

MALAYSIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET – TRENDS & DRIVERS

Most OEMs such as XCMG, Caterpillar, and Volvo offer rental facilities in Malaysia. The market for new construction equipment sales to rental companies has high demand than sales to non-rental companies.

Development of digitalization is expected to build high-tech infrastructure to fast track transition into 5G wireless technology, which is likely to increase the use of construction equipment, which in turn, will fuel the growth of the market.

By 2025, Malaysia aims to be the global supplier of hydrogen fuel, which is expected to support the construction of new plants in the country. For instance, Sarawak with its immense renewable energy resources is leading in its green agenda with the launch of its first integrated hydrogen production plant and refueling station in South-East Asia. Thereby, it will positively increase the growth of the Malaysia construction equipment market.



Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

JCB

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

SANY

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd

Hitachi Construction machinery

Kubota

Liebherr

Other Prominent Vendors

John Deere

Manitou

Hyundai

Kobelco

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd



Distributors Profile

FHM Equipment SND BHD

UMW

Mid Pac Far East

UM Construction Equipment

WDG Resources

TCIM

