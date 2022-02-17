Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. Updates Shareholders and Enters into Discussions with Two Operating Companies

Naples, FL, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell Buckle Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: BLLB) (“The Company”) is pleased to update shareholders on our progress in 2022 and continues to execute on our long-term business plan.

First: The Company reported in the 2020-year end OTC Disclosure that Bell Buckle Holdings had signed an agreement to acquire nearly $20 Million of debt assets. The assets currently being evaluated are Merchant Cash Advance loans, personal loans, private student loans, real estate loans and other income producing portfolios.

The Company will partner with proven law firms, consultants, and debt collection agencies to turn these outstanding obligations into cash assets. The US debt market is currently comprised of $15 Trillion in various types of debt

“We will be able to purchase larger debt portfolios at steep discounts as part of our agreements -- 5-10 cents on the dollar. We foresee that we will be able to help small businesses and consumers in our economy resolve their obligations at a discount while realizing profitability for the Company’s shareholders,” Commented Kim Halvorson, Chief Executive Officer, Bell Buckle Holdings Inc.

Second: The Company is in discussions with two companies for a potential merger or acquisition. One is an online software company that provides law firms, debt buyers, collection agencies and other small businesses with state-of-the-art platforms and technology to manage their operations. The other is an artificial intelligence service.

“We believe the multi-billion debt resolution industry is ready to move forward and transition to the latest Artificial Intelligence and Case Management tools and that Bell Buckle will be poised to be on the forefront of that transition,” further commented Kim Halvorson, Chief Executive Officer of Bell Buckle, Inc.

Third: Bell Buckle, CEO Kim Halvorson, and Board Members Don Zeppenfeld and Robert Clegg have the experience, expertise, and knowledge to help scale and exponentially grow these two companies if a successful union can be achieved.

The Company will provide more information on all the above as material events occur and will update the shareholders as per OTC Markets best practices and guidelines.

ABOUT BELL BUCKLE HOLDINGS:

Bell Buckle Holdings is engaged in purchasing outstanding consumer loans and debt instruments. Bell Buckle Holdings seeks market and off-market assets for acquisition, resolution, and liquidation in the multi trillion-dollar US market. We use strategic partners, including law firms, collection agencies and consulting firms to maximize return on investment, increase enterprise assets.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Signed.

/S/ Ms. K Halvorson

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: