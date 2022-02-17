NEWS RELEASE

17 February 2022, 4:00 PM EST / 22:00 CET

MDxHealth to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

and Corporate Update on March 2nd

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, March 2, 2022 at 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – February 17, 2022 – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ/Euronext: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Title:



MDxHealth Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and

Recent Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Speakers: Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer

Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET Conference Call Dial-in Details:



International: 323-994-2093

Belgium: 0800 58228

The Netherlands: 0800 023 1436

United Kingdom: 0800 358 6377

US: 800-204-4369

Conference ID: 2329214







Webcast: Webcast Link - Click Here



https://mdxhealth.com/events-news

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers and prognosis of recurrence risk. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

