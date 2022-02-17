Sonoco Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for Fourth Consecutive Year

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the most sustainable, diversified packaging companies, has again been selected as one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the United States. The Company’s ranking jumped significantly this year, from 91st to 56th.



2022 marks the fourth consecutive year Sonoco has been included on the prestigious Barron’s list. Calvert Research and Management completes a rigorous process of reviewing 230 indicators of 1,000 companies to arrive at the Barron’s list. Those indicators involve economic, environmental, governance and social attributes. Learn more here.

“We are honored to be included for the fourth consecutive year on this prestigious list,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO of Sonoco. “At Sonoco, we are committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life.”

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial products, healthcare and protective packaging. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.6 billion, the Company has approximately 20,500 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 32 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for four consecutive years. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.