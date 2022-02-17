LifeStance to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call on March 10, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its fourth quarter earnings release after the market closes on Thursday, March 10, 2022.



LifeStance will host a live earnings conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on March 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-660-0230, domestically, or 1-409-217-8218, internationally, and use conference ID 7577495, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call.

A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.