FirstService Increases Credit Facility to US$1.0 Billion

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) ("FirstService") announced today that it has expanded and extended its revolving credit facility (the “Facility”), on an unsecured basis, for a new five-year term maturing in February 2027. Under the amended Facility, borrowing capacity has been increased to US$1.0 billion and, at any time during the term, FirstService also has the right to increase the Facility by up to US$250 million on the same terms and conditions as the original Facility. The Facility will be used to repay the remaining term loan balance of US$407 million under the prior credit facility, and will also continue to be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes and to fund future tuck-under acquisitions.



The increased five-year Facility was substantially oversubscribed by its syndicate of ten banks, led by The Toronto-Dominion Bank and including JP Morgan Chase Bank, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, The Bank of Nova Scotia, U.S. Bank, Bank of America, HSBC Bank, National Bank of Canada and Raymond James Bank.

“We truly appreciate the long-standing relationship with our bank group, who play a critical role in our capital structure. This transaction enhances our financial flexibility and capacity to fund our existing operations and future growth,” said Jeremy Rakusin, Chief Financial Officer. “The Facility, together with our remaining tranche of US$90 million of privately-held long-term senior notes, provides us with a good complement of attractively priced debt financing and maintains our strong, investment-grade balance sheet,” he concluded.

“This financing will enable us to continue pursuing growth initiatives across our businesses and driving shareholder value. The confidence and support by our bank group is a testament to FirstService’s proven business model and lengthy track record of financial success,” said D. Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than $3.2 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 25,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

