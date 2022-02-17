Corsair Gaming to Present at the D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced that Michael G. Potter, Chief Financial Officer of Corsair, will present at the D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.



A live webcast and replay of the fireside presentation will be available through Corsair’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com.

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting and esports coaching services, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Corsair also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops and Gamer Sensei brand, an esports coaching platform.

