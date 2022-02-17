NexImmune Appoints Kristi Jones as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced that Kristi Jones has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors. Her appointment follows the departure of Scott Carmer, who submitted his letter of resignation this week.



"The Board is pleased to appoint Kristi Jones as our new Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors," said Sol J. Barer, Chairman of NexImmune’s Board of Directors. "Kristi's decades of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, which includes her playing a pivotal role in NexImmune's strategic vision as Chief Business Officer and, most recently, Chief Operating Officer, make her the ideal candidate to lead the Company going forward. As we begin this transition, we are fortunate to have such a talented, innovative, and experienced leader to take us into the next phase of growth for the Company. We would also like to thank Scott Carmer for his contributions.”

“It has been my privilege to be a part of NexImmune’s leadership team for the past six years, and I am honored to take on these new responsibilities,” said Kristi Jones, NexImmune’s Chief Executive Officer. “I want to thank the Board of Directors for an extraordinary opportunity, and I look forward to building upon our groundbreaking efforts to unlock the potential of immunotherapies and revolutionize treatments for patients with high unmet medical need.”

Prior to her roles as Chief Business Officer and Chief Operating Officer at NexImmune, Ms. Jones spent more than 25 years in various strategic and operational leadership roles at AstraZeneca (and its biologics R&D subsidiary, MedImmune), Genentech and Eli Lilly. At AstraZeneca, she was Vice President of Portfolio Strategy and Management, where she played an instrumental role in building a scientifically innovative, diverse portfolio creating new value for the Company. Prior to that role, she served as Vice President of Global Strategic Marketing to shape product plans and prepare MedImmune for multiple launches. Previously, Ms. Jones held multiple leadership roles with increasing responsibility at Genentech/Roche, where she worked for 16 years, including Head of Immunology and Ophthalmology in Global Portfolio and Product Strategy at Roche, Head of the Endocrine and Pulmonary franchise at Genentech, and Head of Immunology Business Unit Operations and Pipeline Planning at Genentech. Ms. Jones also served in a consulting role for various companies and organizations and serves on the Life Science Panel for Springboard Enterprises focused on start-up companies led by women. She is also an elected member to the Cell Therapy Committee of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine. Ms. Jones received her RPh from the University of Texas and a BS in Biology from Texas Tech University.

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response. The backbone of NexImmune’s approach is a proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM™) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. AIM constructed nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities.

NexImmune’s two lead programs, NEXI-001 and NEXI-002, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed AML after allogeneic stem cell transplantation and multiple myeloma refractory to at least 3 prior lines of therapy, respectively. NexImmune is also developing new AIM nanoparticle constructs and modalities for potential clinical evaluation in oncology and in disease areas outside of oncology, including autoimmune disorders and infectious disease.

For more information, visit www.neximmune.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of NexImmune, Inc. (the “Company”). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our planned and ongoing clinical studies for the Company’s product candidates, including NEXI-001 and NEXI-002; the initiation, enrollment, timing, progress, release of data from and results of those planned and ongoing clinical studies; and the utility of prior preclinical and clinical data in determining future clinical results. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2021, and subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

