Latin America Data Center Power Market to Reach $586.3 Million by 2027. Brazil is the Major Contributor, adding Around 90 MW of IT Load – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latin American data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.03% during the period 2021−2027. The growth of the less than 500 kVA UPS systems will be higher among prefabricated data center operators rather than the traditional brick-and-mortar facilities.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

Investment in the Latin America data center power market was led by Brazil in 2021, with around 50% of the overall investment in the region, followed by Mexico. Increased investment by local and global operators will increased create revenue opportunities for power infrastructure vendors operating in the region. Increase in digitalization and internet penetration, deployment of 5G in countries like Brazil and Chile, adoption of cloud, IoT, big data, and AI, increase in OTT and gaming population in the region are some factors driving the demand for data center power infrastructure. Colocation operators in the region include Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA, Scala Data Centers, HostDime, Lumen Technologies, Etix Everywhere, EdgeConneX and Millicom-Tigo, among others. Cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft, Google, Huawei, and Oracle, among others are also expanding their reach in the region. The UPS market in Latin America is currently dominated by <=500 kVA UPS systems, with over 45% of the overall investment in UPS systems, majorly due to their adoption in both, smaller edge facilities, as well as in row and rack level UPS systems by hyperscale operators. Diesel generators currently dominate the Latin America generator market; it is expected that there will be increased adoption of DRUPS systems, natural gas generators and fuel cell generators for sustainability and efficiency gains in the forecast period.





LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER POWER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) USD 586.3 MILLION (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 285.5 MW (2027) CAGR (INVESTMENT) OVER 7.03% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET Brazil MARKET SEGMENTS Power Infrastructure (UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches and Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure), UPS Systems (Less than or equal to 500kVA, 500−1,000kVA, and Greater than or equal to 1,000 kVA), Generator Systems (0-1.5 MW, 1.5–3 MW, Greater than or equal to 3 MW), Tier Standards (Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV) REGIONS Latin America COUNTRIES COVERED Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Rest of Latin America

KEY OFFERINGS:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by power infrastructure, UPS systems, generator systems, tier standard, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 34 other vendors





LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER POWER MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS

In September 2021, the Government of Ceara announced that AWS has planned to launch its third edge location in Fortaleza, Brazil. The edge location will host AWS services such as CloudFront.

In October 2019, Amazon Web Services (AWS) bought 140 hectares of land in Argentina to develop three data centers with an investment of around $800 million over ten years.

In December 2021, data center company OneX opened a new data center facility in Ipatinga, Brazil. The facility spans 3,800 square feet. In addition, the company has planned to develop five data centers across the country by 2023.

In January 2022, Grupo Gtd announced its plan to build a new data center in Lima, Peru, by investing around $50 million. The facility will span over 21,000 square feet of white floor area and host around 900 racks. The facility is expected to go online by Q1 2023.

In June 2021, Entel and Ericsson announced a new three-year agreement, wherein Ericsson would provide its 5G RAN (Radio Access Networks), as well as other services to Entel for the launch of 5G across the country

LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER POWER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Power Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

PDUs

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

Other Electrical Infrastructure





Market Segmentation by UPS Systems

Less than or equal to 500kVA

500−1,000kVA

Greater than or equal to 1,000 kVA



Market Segmentation by Generator Systems

0-1.5 MW

1.5–3 MW

Greater than or equal to 3 MW



Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Geography

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Chile

Rest of Latin America



LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER POWER MARKET – GEOGRAPHY

Latin America is a growing market for data centers, whereas operators have several options in terms of innovative power infrastructure solutions. In Latin America, the data center market has the presence of both global and local infrastructure providers. There are several infrastructure providers involved in offering specific products or complete power infrastructure solutions for data centers. In terms of UPS and rack PDU infrastructure in general, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading market players. In terms of generators, Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market. Huawei Technologies is also a strong player in the market. Vendors are increasing their presence in Latin American countries, which is likely to boost revenue growth, especially due to the increased construction of large data centers in countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. A single large or mega data center project contract is likely to add revenue for infrastructure providers under their respective operating segments. Modern innovations across infrastructure are leading to the development of innovative products.

Prominent Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Vertiv



Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

Aggreko

AMETEK Powervar

Artesyn Embedded Power (Advanced Energy)

Aten

Black Box Network Services (AGC Networks)

Bloom Energy

Canovate

Chatsworth Products

Cisco Systems

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

EAE Elektrik

Fuji Electric

Generac Power Systems

General Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

HITEC Power Protection

Huawei Technologies

KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)

KOHLER

Marathon Power

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

PRAMAC

Rittal

Saft

Siemens

SolarEdge Technologies

Tripp Lite (Eaton)

Toshiba

Virtual Power Systems

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

