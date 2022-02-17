Base Carbon Announces Conditional Listing Approval on NEO Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Corp. ("Base Carbon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Neo Exchange Inc. (the “NEO Exchange”) has conditionally approved the listing of the common shares of the resulting issuer (to be named Base Carbon Inc.) from the previously announced reverse takeover transaction between the Company and 1287411 B.C. Ltd (the “Transaction”). The Transaction is expected to close on or about February 23, 2022. Final approval is subject to the Company fulfilling all remaining conditions and listing requirements.



About Base Carbon

Base (Benefit, Air, Sea, Earth) Carbon is in the business of providing capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon seeks to be the preferred carbon project partner and, in addition to providing capital and developmental resources, to leverage technology, which enhances efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. In addition to direct involvement in carbon reduction projects, the Company offers advisory services to multinational corporations, sovereign entities and institutional financial firms.

For more information please visit basecarbon.com.

The NEO Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company, the resulting issuer or listing of shares and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the closing of the reverse takeover transaction, the listing of the common shares of Base Carbon Inc. on the NEO Exchange, the ability to deliver and realize upon the Company’s strategy and goals. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the closing of the reverse takeover transaction, the listing of the common shares of Base Carbon Inc. on the NEO Exchange, the ability to deliver and realize upon the Company’s strategy and goals are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Base Carbon assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.