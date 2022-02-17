Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2021

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2021. The Company reported net earnings of $10.1 million or $1.18 per share compared to net earnings of $5.8 million or $0.67 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2021 were $143.0 million compared to $122.6 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 14% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 46% and export sales increased 31% compared to the same period a year ago. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $1.8 million.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021, the Company reported net earnings of $37.8 million or $4.42 per share compared to net earnings of $13.8 million or $1.61 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021 were $615.9 million compared to $454.1 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 38% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 24% and export sales increased 14% compared to the same period a year ago. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $13.3 million.

Fiscal 2021 was characterized by continued pandemic conditions, such as surging demand in commodities and seasonal products, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Despite this context, the Company performed very well in all regions realizing the highest sales revenue on record. This was achieved by maintaining suitable inventory levels and ensuring superior customer service, as well as focusing on operational efficiencies in all areas which lead to more output.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.40 per share payable on March 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2022. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the direction of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the years ended November 30, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
 
 Years ended
 November 30November 30
20212020
 $$
   
Sales 615,946454,103
Expenses  
Cost of goods sold 479,403362,354
Selling, administrative and general expenses 83,32670,008
Net financial costs 2,6942,719
 565,423435,081
   
Earnings before income taxes50,52319,022
   
Income taxes 12,6875,211
   
Net earnings37,83613,811
   
Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings  
   
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation,7,021 (426)
net of taxes of $2,730 ($165 in 2020) 
   
Total comprehensive income44,85713,385
   
   
Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 4.421.61



GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position  
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited		  
   
 As atAs at
 November 30
2021		November 30
2020
 $$
Assets   
Current Assets  
Cash4,253 3,466
Trade and other receivables63,246 76,093
Inventories109,787 84,740
Prepaid expenses4,189 2,584
Total Current Assets181,475 166,883
   
Non-Current Assets  
Property, plant and equipment30,022 31,148
Intangible assets2,650 3,238
Right-of-use assets12,262 14,324
Defined benefit plan asset10,397 1,945
Other assets785 785
Total Non-Current Assets56,116 51,440
Total Assets237,591 218,323
   
Liabilities  
Current liabilities  
Bank indebtedness9,246 28,570
Trade and other payables37,897 39,614
Income taxes payable9,022 4,859
Provision2,147 1,473
Dividend payable- 2,141
Current portion of lease liabilities4,256 4,315
Total Current Liabilities62,56880,972
   
Non-Current Liabilities  
Lease liabilities10,92413,343
Deferred income taxes3,151 1,597
Defined benefit plan obligation- 1,182
Total Non-Current Liabilities14,075 16,122
Total Liabilities76,643 97,094
   
Shareholders’ Equity  
Share capital9,424 9,424
Retained earnings151,524 111,805
 160,948 121,229
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity237,591 218,323


GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
For the years ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
  
 Years ended
 November 30
2021		November 30
2020
 $$
Operating Activities  
Net earnings37,83613,811
Adjustments for:  
Depreciation and amortization of:  
Property, plant and equipment2,552 2,705
Intangible assets621 728
Right-of-use assets4,141 4,324
Accretion expense on provision44 72
Increase (decrease) in provision630 (69)
Income taxes12,687 5,211
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(25)(45)
Interest expense826 950
Interest on lease liabilities580 681
Funding in excess of pension plan expense117 259
Other(6)18
 60,00328,645
   
Changes in non-cash working capital items(15,484)(14,117)
Interest paid(1,541)(1,495)
Income taxes paid(9,700)(1,592)
 (26,725)(17,204)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 33,278 11,441
   
Financing Activities  
Net (decrease) increase in bank loans(10,000)7,000
Net decrease in banker’s acceptances(12,000)(13,000)
Payment of lease liabilities(4,551)(4,572)
Dividend paid(7,279)(1,712)
 (33,830)(12,284)
   
Investing Activities  
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(1,333)(1,431)
Acquisition of intangible assets(33)(39)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment29 49
 (1,337)(1,421)
   
Net cash outflow(1,889)(2,264)
Cash position, beginning of year(1,104)1,160
Cash position, end of year(2,993)(1,104)
   
Cash position is comprised of:  
Cash4,253 3,466
Bank overdraft(7,246)(4,570)
 (2,993)(1,104)


GOODFELLOW INC. 
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
For the years ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 
(in thousands of dollars) 
Unaudited
  
 ShareRetainedTotal
CapitalEarnings
 $$$
    
Balance as at November 30, 20199,424103,984113,408
    
IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940 -(2,567)(2,567)
    
Balance as at December 1, 2019 9,424101,417110,841
    
Net earnings-13,81113,811
Other comprehensive income-(426)(426)
    
Total comprehensive income-13,38513,385
    
Transactions with owners of the Company   
    
Dividend -(2,997)(2,997)
    
Balance as at November 30, 20209,424111,805121,229
    
Net earnings-37,83637,836
Other comprehensive income-7,0217,021
    
Total comprehensive income-44,85744,857
    
Transactions with owners of the Company   
    
Dividend -(5,138)(5,138)
    
Balance as at November 30, 20219,424151,524160,948

