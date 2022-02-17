Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2021

English French

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2021. The Company reported net earnings of $10.1 million or $1.18 per share compared to net earnings of $5.8 million or $0.67 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2021 were $143.0 million compared to $122.6 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 14% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 46% and export sales increased 31% compared to the same period a year ago. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $1.8 million.



For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021, the Company reported net earnings of $37.8 million or $4.42 per share compared to net earnings of $13.8 million or $1.61 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021 were $615.9 million compared to $454.1 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 38% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 24% and export sales increased 14% compared to the same period a year ago. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $13.3 million.

Fiscal 2021 was characterized by continued pandemic conditions, such as surging demand in commodities and seasonal products, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Despite this context, the Company performed very well in all regions realizing the highest sales revenue on record. This was achieved by maintaining suitable inventory levels and ensuring superior customer service, as well as focusing on operational efficiencies in all areas which lead to more output.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.40 per share payable on March 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2022. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the direction of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow



Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the years ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited Years ended November 30 November 30 2021 2020 $ $ Sales 615,946 454,103 Expenses Cost of goods sold 479,403 362,354 Selling, administrative and general expenses 83,326 70,008 Net financial costs 2,694 2,719 565,423 435,081 Earnings before income taxes 50,523 19,022 Income taxes 12,687 5,211 Net earnings 37,836 13,811 Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation, 7,021 (426) net of taxes of $2,730 ($165 in 2020) Total comprehensive income 44,857 13,385 Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 4.42 1.61









GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited As at As at November 30

2021 November 30

2020 $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 4,253 3,466 Trade and other receivables 63,246 76,093 Inventories 109,787 84,740 Prepaid expenses 4,189 2,584 Total Current Assets 181,475 166,883 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 30,022 31,148 Intangible assets 2,650 3,238 Right-of-use assets 12,262 14,324 Defined benefit plan asset 10,397 1,945 Other assets 785 785 Total Non-Current Assets 56,116 51,440 Total Assets 237,591 218,323 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 9,246 28,570 Trade and other payables 37,897 39,614 Income taxes payable 9,022 4,859 Provision 2,147 1,473 Dividend payable - 2,141 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,256 4,315 Total Current Liabilities 62,568 80,972 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 10,924 13,343 Deferred income taxes 3,151 1,597 Defined benefit plan obligation - 1,182 Total Non-Current Liabilities 14,075 16,122 Total Liabilities 76,643 97,094 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,424 9,424 Retained earnings 151,524 111,805 160,948 121,229 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 237,591 218,323





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

Years ended November 30

2021 November 30

2020 $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 37,836 13,811 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 2,552 2,705 Intangible assets 621 728 Right-of-use assets 4,141 4,324 Accretion expense on provision 44 72 Increase (decrease) in provision 630 (69) Income taxes 12,687 5,211 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (25) (45) Interest expense 826 950 Interest on lease liabilities 580 681 Funding in excess of pension plan expense 117 259 Other (6) 18 60,003 28,645 Changes in non-cash working capital items (15,484) (14,117) Interest paid (1,541) (1,495) Income taxes paid (9,700) (1,592) (26,725) (17,204) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 33,278 11,441 Financing Activities Net (decrease) increase in bank loans (10,000) 7,000 Net decrease in banker’s acceptances (12,000) (13,000) Payment of lease liabilities (4,551) (4,572) Dividend paid (7,279) (1,712) (33,830) (12,284) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,333) (1,431) Acquisition of intangible assets (33) (39) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 29 49 (1,337) (1,421) Net cash outflow (1,889) (2,264) Cash position, beginning of year (1,104) 1,160 Cash position, end of year (2,993) (1,104) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 4,253 3,466 Bank overdraft (7,246) (4,570) (2,993) (1,104)





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity For the years ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited

Share Retained Total Capital Earnings $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2019 9,424 103,984 113,408 IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940 - (2,567) (2,567) Balance as at December 1, 2019 9,424 101,417 110,841 Net earnings - 13,811 13,811 Other comprehensive income - (426) (426) Total comprehensive income - 13,385 13,385 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (2,997) (2,997) Balance as at November 30, 2020 9,424 111,805 121,229 Net earnings - 37,836 37,836 Other comprehensive income - 7,021 7,021 Total comprehensive income - 44,857 44,857 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (5,138) (5,138) Balance as at November 30, 2021 9,424 151,524 160,948