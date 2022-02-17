English Finnish

ORION CORPORATION

INSIDE INFORMATION / STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

17 FEBRUARY 2022 at 23.32 EET



Orion’s collaboration partner Bayer upgrades estimate on Nubeqa®’s peak sales potential

Orion’s collaboration partner Bayer has upgraded estimate on Nubeqa®’s (darolutamide) peak sales potential. According to Bayer’s new estimate, Nubeqa’s annual global peak sales could exceed EUR 3 billion. Earlier Bayer has anticipated that Nubeqa’s annual global peak sales could exceed EUR 1 billion.

Bayer holds global commercial rights to darolutamide and Orion is entitled to receive annually tiered royalties on global darolutamide sales. The total annual royalty rate is approximately 20% including product sales to Bayer. Initially the total annual royalty rate will be slightly lower, and as sales increase, the total annual royalty rate will increase. Orion manufactures the product for global markets and co-promotes the product in Europe with Bayer.

In addition to royalties, Orion is entitled to receive progressive one-off milestone payments from Bayer that may total EUR 280 million, depending on the future sales development of Nubeqa.

