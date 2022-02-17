Moore Kuehn Encourages MGI, APTS, RESN and VHAQ Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)

MoneyGram has agreed to merge with Madison Dearborn Partners. Under the proposed transaction, MoneyGram shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether MoneyGram’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities has agreed to merge with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust. Under the proposed transaction, Preferred Apartment Communities shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Preferred Apartment Communities’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN)

Resonant has agreed to merge with Murata. Under the proposed transaction, Resonant shareholders will receive $4.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Resonant’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: VHAQ)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Suneva’s acquisition of Viveon Health. Upon completion of the merger, Viveon Health shareholders will own only 39.3% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245